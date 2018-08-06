Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2015 – 2023

sludge dewatering equipment hold a prominent presence worldwide. Alfa Laval, Inc., Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH, Dewaco Ltd., – the top three producers of sludge dewatering equipment – collectively held 55.37% of the market value in 2014. Alfa Laval especially holds a very strong global presence in sludge dewatering equipment.

Most of the key players are vying to obtain a larger share in the sludge dewatering equipment for Europe, the largest and the most promising region in the world. The consideration of key European nations for sludge dewatering as a positive business segment has allowed players to proliferate at a much faster rate than in other regions.

According to Transparency Market Research, the threat of new entrants to the global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to remain low to moderate from 2015 to 2023. Players can avail the rapidly increasing sludge quantities being produced globally, if they can get beyond the high costs associated with the installation and O&M procedures.

Industries Facing Stringent Sludge Management Regulation Increase Demand for Sludge Dewatering Equipment

“The amount of sludge being produced across the world is increasing at an alarming pace,” states a TMR analyst. “As a result, government bodies and regulatory authorities of various regions are quickly reforming their guidelines and regulations for efficient sludge treatment and disposal.”

This goes especially for the reforms made by the E.U. and the Asia Pacific government bodies. The E.U. has added several highly stringent regulations in industrial practices to make sure the increasing rate of sludge production is checked on regularly and treated with the best possible methods.

Similar conditions are seen to be employed in the China industries, where the government is calling for a major use of sludge dewatering equipment in sludge treatment plants. Most of these plants have not had sludge dewatering equipment over the past decade.

High Costs May Still Hold Sludge Dewatering Equipment Manufacturers Back

TMR states that the cost of an average sludge dewatering equipment is expected to be much higher than the overall cost of a construction works. Additionally, the costs of operations and maintenance are also high, creating a negative impact on demand from industries. This could continue to hamper the market’s growth in the coming years, unless steps are taken to reduce the overall costs.

Europe Leads in Sludge Dewatering Equipment Demand

The global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% within a forecast period from 2015 to 2023. By the end of 2016, this market revenue is expected to reach US$3.3 bn. By the end of 2023, this revenue is expected to reach US$4.83 bn.

The largest share in the sludge dewatering equipment market by region is attributed to Europe. This region is expected to hold 39.58% of the total revenue generated by its sludge dewatering equipment players.

China put forth the largest demand for sludge dewatering equipment in the recent past due to a severe lack of any in its current sewage treatment plants. By the end of 2016, China is expected to possess over 2,100 wastewater treatment plants.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023