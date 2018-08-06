Medical Device Technology Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2018-2023)

According to the report “Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market,” published by Market Data Forecast, market size was worth USD 539.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 708.24 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

A medical power supply device refers to the medical electrical equipment for instance transformers and reactors that are used for supply of power to various medical devices. Power supplies are electronic or electrical equipment, which changes the form of a source of power into the desired form compatible with equipment for which the power supply is used.

Medical power supply devices are used in a wide range of medical applications such as MRI, X-ray, CT and PET scanners, patient monitors, blood analyzers, DNA equipment, dental equipment, and robotic surgical devices. Specification and selection of power supplies for medical applications is a task that needs to be executed effectively; especially, due to the frequent changes in the safety and environmental standards for medical equipment. Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) creates significant distortion to the operation of equipment. Medical equipment is more sensitive to Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) as compared to industrial equipment. This, in turn, makes EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) with efficient performance a key challenge for OEMs of medical power supply devices.

Rise in digitally controlled and high efficiency power supply devices, developments in medical device technology, growing opportunities in developing economies, portable medical devices and increase in frequency of occurrence of lifestyle diseases are the driving forces for the market. However, stringent regulations and certification bodies, downturn in many major economies and the high cost that are associated with these medical devices are the few factors restraining the growth of market for medical power supply devices.

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market: Segmentation

By Technology

• AC-DC power supply

• DC-DC power supply

By Type

• Enclosed

• External

• Open Frame

• Configurable

• Encapsulated

By Application

• Medical Monitoring Equipment

• Diagnostic Equipment

• Dental Equipment

• Home Patient Care Equipment

• Surgical Equipment

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Furthermore, based on geography the global medical power supply device market is analysed under various regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the global market for medical power supply devices due to easy adoption of technology advancements and wide-ranging technical applications of medical power supply devices in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is likely to experience high growth rate in the coming few years in global medical power supply devices market. In the next few years, the growth of the market in the Asian region is likely to be centred at India, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market: Key Players

One of the latest trends that have been observed in medical power supply devices market includes companies being involved in R&D division for more ground-breaking products with enhanced efficiency. Some of the major companies operating in the medical power supply devices market are TDK Lambda, SL Power Electronics, Emerson Network Power, ICCNexergy, Powerbox, Astrodyne Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd and Excelsys Technology.

