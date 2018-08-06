Maximum Metals Launches New Product Line

Maximum Metals is pleased to announce the new product added to their long list of steel materials: aluminum. With this addition, Maximum Metals hopes to reach more customers by offering more of what they need.

Maximum Metals has always provided customers with steel for all of their needs. Whether they require steel beams, hot rolled steel, steel tubing, flat bars, expanded metal sheets or cold finished round and square bars, Maximum Metals has it all. They ensure all their products meet the structural steel requirements of the region.

Maximum Metals carries a large supply of steel and aluminum products. With trucks running weekly to pick up steel and aluminum in the region, the company can create any products that are out of stock within the week. Their goal is to provide Alberta with timely steel and aluminum deliveries at competitive prices.

For more information about the launch of their new product, visit Maximum Metals on their website or call 1-780-725-9042.

About Maximum Metals: Maximum Metals was established in 2015, bringing extensive industry expertise to the western Canada area. They provide quality steel and aluminum at the most competitive prices in the area. With their dedication to customer service and timely deliveries, they strive to provide their customers with only the best experience when purchasing the metals they need.