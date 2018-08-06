India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2021

India Polyacrylamide Copolymer – Market Insights

Wastewater management is a pressing issue in India. This is the primary reason why any new technology or procedure that can allow efficient wastewater management is instantly adopted in this country. Owing to the increased demand for purifying water, the India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market is gaining force.

Recently, Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in providing research reports on various domains released a report on this market. According to it, this market will experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. The CAGR for the projection span of 2017-2021 is estimated to be 9.3%. The probable revenue return figures also look good and promise a great future ahead from a fiscal point of view.

As already mentioned, polyacrylamide copolymer can facilitate wastewater management in an efficient manner. This substance possesses ionic properties, hence it has the ability to act like a flocculating and coagulating agent. It is effectively employed for sewage treatment as it can segregate solid and liquid. At present, the awareness regarding environmental conservation is widespread in India and this fact plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market.

Some other factors that further propel the already growing India Polyacrylamide Market are the rapid development in the petroleum industry, shifting lifestyle patterns of individuals, increased demand for comfort food items, augmented need for pure drinkable water and lastly the speedy development in shale and gas production.

Apart from these aspects, additional factors that positively influence the market’s expansion are higher investments to procure exceptional resources by major players, expansion and development of the mining business.

However, the market will have to overcome certain restraints like negative health effects of this compound. Efforts are being undertaken to resolve this issue and soon enough the India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market will cope with such small issues.

Industry News

October 27, 2017 – BASF an Indian company announced last year in the month of October that it will be building a biocatalysed acrylamide plant in Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park, China. With this new plant, this company aims to enhance the supply of cost-effective acrylamide across the Asia Pacific region.

Market Players & Key Strategies

Some of the most well-known brands in this industry can be listed down as Dow Chemical’s Corporation, BASF, Sanyo Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Lg Chemicals and Sumitomo Seika.

To make sure that they stay ahead of the competitors these brands employ various growth strategies like an expansion of business, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with other firms.

Market Segmentation

The research report published by Market Research Future on ‘India Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market’ has dedicated a distinct section to provide a comprehensive segmental analysis of this market. Here are some of the most important insights of the same.

By Application – Oil & gas, waste water treatment and paper making. Wastewater treatment segment governs the market and grabs the largest chunk of the market share. The main reason for this has been identified as the numerous initiatives implemented by the government in order to protect the leftover natural water resources of India. The oil & gas segment accounts for the second largest share of the market and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

By Type – Cationic, amphoteric and anionic.

