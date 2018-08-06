Future Electronics Releases Video Showcasing Microchip’s Latest MCUs for IoT

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released a video showcasing the latest MCUs for IoT from Microchip Technology.

The SAM L10 and L11 families from Microchip are the industry’s first 32-bit MCU with chip-level robust security features and ARM TrustZone. They are based on the latest Arm® Cortex®-M23 core, and were created to address the growing need for IoT connected security.

The SAM L11 features Arm TrustZone®, a programmable environment that provides hardware isolation between certified libraries, IP and application code, as well as an on-board cryptographic module supporting Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), Galois Counter Mode (GCM) and Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA).

The secure boot and secure key storage with tamper detection capabilities establish a hardware root of trust, and it includes a secure bootloader for secure firmware upgrades.

Both MCU families also deliver the industry’s lowest power consumption. The SAM L10 received a ULPMark™ score of 405, which is over 200 percent better performance than the nearest competitor.

Click here https://youtu.be/qphFhi81HKs to watch the video. For more information about these MCUs, and to order from the full range of Microchip products, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

