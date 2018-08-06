Cochlear Implants Market Structure, Growth Overview, Regional Analysis and Worldwide Segmentation by 2023

Latest Report with Tilted “Cochlear Implants Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. Cochlear implants market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 3,203.8 million by 2023. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers.

Cochlear Implants Market – Scenario

The global cochlear implant market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of ear infection, rising geriatric population and rising demand for the cochlear implants. Moreover, increasing government support and favorable reimbursement policies have fuelled the market growth.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted electronic device, which provides a sense of sound to a patient who is profoundly deaf or has a difficulty in hearing. A number of different types of products are available in the market. Recently, wireless and Bluetooth enabled implants have been introduced in the market, which has acquired a notable attention of the users.

Key players:

Advanced Bionics

MED-El

William Demant Holding Group

Widex

Microson.

Regional Analysis of Global Cochlear Implants Market:

The U.S. accounted for the major market share owing to large demand, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and reimbursements. The large patient’s pool of37.5 million aged 18 and over representing over 15% of American adults add to the market. The presence of a number of leading players and faster uptake of technology add to the growth of the market.

Europe accounted for the second largest market led by Germany on account of its large medical device industry. Europe is followed by the Asia Pacific region led by Japan, South Korea, China and India. China and India are the future markets in Asia Pacific on basis of their growing economies and large unmet needs.

Segmentation:

The global cochlear implants market has been segmented on the basis of products, types, and end users.

On the basis of the products, the global cochlear implants market is segmented into the cochlear implant system and accessories & upgrades.

On the basis of the types, the market is segmented into the unilateral implant and bilateral implant.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others.

Major TOC of Cochlear Implants Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Cochlear Implants Market, By Product

6 Global Cochlear Implants Market, By Type

7 Global Cochlear Implants Market, By End User

8 Global Cochlear Implants Market, By Region

9 Company Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

13 List of Tables

14 List of Figures

