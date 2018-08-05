High-Quality Custom-Made Championship Rings At Affordable Prices By RingofChampion.com

GuangZhou, China (August 05, 2018) – Extraordinary and exclusive high-standard collections of NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL, AFC and NFC, AL and NL Championship Rings, NCAA College Champions Rings, and various customized rings are delivered at affordable prices by the RingofChampion.com. If it is Custom Replica Championship Rings, then the pre-requisite design is formulated with the detailed information from the client for the exact version accordingly.

All the championship rings are efficiently crafted with highest quality raw materials like a high-grade copper platform which has a coating of 14K yellow gold, real silver, 925 sterling silver and topped with brilliant CZ diamonds and superior quality AAA-rated cubic zircons for that added shine.

All the designs are formulated with exact precision, and the finest details are meticulously incorporated for the precise and perfect replicas. The designing is exceptionally created with state-of-the-art 3D software but handcrafted by expert professionals for durability and long-lasting shine.

There is a vast catalog of championship rings which can be easily chosen from which have a detailed description of the salient features, materials used and elaborate size chart for the ease of the customer. Every masterpiece is backed up with a lifetime guarantee which covers all workmanship-failures.

All the merchandise is dedicatedly designed and manufactured to thoroughly comply with their quality assurance program ensuring total customer satisfaction. The core guiding principle of the company is delivering the highest quality at the best possible prices for absolute client satisfaction. The meticulous and brilliantly skilled experts design every masterpiece very efficiently with the finest detailing and accuracy.

About RingofChampion.com:

RingofChampion.com is one of the world’s top-notch establishments dealing with designing and selling of high-quality championship rings which are entirely custom-made and are 1:1 replicas.

For additional information, please visit https://www.ringofchampion.com/.

Media Contact:

RingofChampion.com

Guangzhou, China

+8615571342371

###