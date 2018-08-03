Movers International Provides Stress-Free Removals Worldwide

It is well-known that moving house is one of the most stressful experiences that many people ever undergo. This is especially so if you don’t move home very often (the average UK homeowner moves every seven years, but some, of course, may only move two or three times in the course of a lifetime). It is even more stressful if you are moving overseas, especially if it is to a country that you don’t know very well, or where you hardly know the language.

This is why Movers International Europe Ltd is one of the international shipping companies that takes every care to ensure that a customer’s move is as stress-free as possible. The company has achieved a wealth of knowledge over a period of more than 30 years and knows as much about international removals as there is to know. All staff are trained to the very highest standards so that they can put a customer at ease by being able to answer each and every question that the customer has and demonstrate their knowledge. This enables the customer to see that he or she is in capable hands.

Movers International handles full or part loads. For international removals to countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US, and more, we can provide a full 20 foot or 40 foot ISO container. However, many customers only need to ship small loads and we can provide space on a container for however big or small a part load is required. Very often, a customer may be moving into a home at a new destination that is not quite ready, and for this reason we provide free containerised storage here at our Preston depot for up to a month. Storage is totally damp and pest-free and this gives customers peace of mind that their belongings will be safe and secure.

Movers International also has weekly runs to the continent. We have many customers who are moving to Spain and Portugal, and we actually have two depots in Malaga and Alicante where we can store customers’ belongings securely if needed. We also fully understand the narrow streets in many continental villages, especially those in the mountains, and we can transfer a large load from our European Express Train to a smaller vehicle which can negotiate the narrow bends and corners.

Our mission is to ensure that customers’ belongings arrive at their destination on time and in perfect condition, resulting in a totally hassle-free move.