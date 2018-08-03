Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 : Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.

Get Sample of Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2249122

At present, the manufactures of Asphalt Mixing Plants are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 40% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and the USA. The global leading players in this market are MARINI, Ammann, Lintec, Nikko, Sany, etc.

There are two types of Asphalt mixing plant, Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant and Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant. Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant dominated the market, accounting for 86.15% production market in 2016. The asphalt mixing plants are mainly used by road construction, which accounting for 81.06% market share in 2016.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of road construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2860 million by 2023, from US$ 2330 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant

Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant

Segmentation by application:

Road Construction

Other Application

Enquiry About Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2249122

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Browse Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-asphalt-plants-asphalt-mixing-plants-consumption-market-report

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MARINI

Ammann

Lintec

Nikko

Sany

Tietuo Machinery

XRMC

Roady

Astec

GP Günter Papenburg

Yalong

Liaoyang Road Building Machinery

Luda

Xinhai

Tanaka Iron Works

SPECO

Huatong Kinetics

NFLG

Southeast Construction Machinery

Yima

Jilin Road Construction Machinery

Zoomlion

D&G Machinery

XCMG

Hongda

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant

2.2.2 Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant

2.3 Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Road Construction

2.4.2 Other Application

2.5 Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com