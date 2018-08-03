Beauty Conscious Population in Asia to bolster Azelaic Acid Industry: Ken Research

Azelaic acid is a white powder used in many industrial applications such as polymers, plasticizers, as a component in hair and skin conditioners. Azelaic acid is a dicarboxylic acid which is majorly used in cosmetics. It works on skin as a gentle leave-on exfoliant which helps in unclogging pores and refine skin’s surface. Azelaic acid is derived from grains like barley, wheat, and rye, however, lab-engineered form of azelaic acid is used in the skincare products due to its stability and effectiveness. Esters of azelaic acid are used in lubrication and plasticizers as a thickening agent in lithium complex grease. When combined with hexamethylenediamine, azelaic acid forms Nylon-6,9, which is used as a plastic.

According to the study “Asia Azelaic Acid Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, cosmetics with azelaic acid in the concentrations of 10% or less are not easily available. However, a few brands have discovered azelaic acid’s powerful skincare benefits. Azelaic acid is a tricky ingredient and needs to be formulated properly for better results. Azelaic acid possesses bacteriostatic and bactericidal properties against a variety of aerobic and anaerobic microorganisms present on acne-bearing skin. Azelaic acid is used to treat mild to moderate acne by killing acne bacteria that infect skin pores. It decreases the production of keratin which promotes the growth of acne bacteria. Azelaic acid is also used for treatment of skin pigmentation. All azelaic acid cosmetics contains a soothing complex of brightening plant extracts coupled with skin-restoring adenosine, an energizing ingredients that visibly reduces signs of aging when used. Azelaic acid can significantly diminish the appearance of skin blemishes, help fade post-acne marks and other discolorations, refine skin’s surface, reveal a more even skin tone, reduces skin sensitivity and is compatible with any skin type.

Polymer grade, technical grade and pharmaceutical grade are the three types of azelaic acid products available in Asian markets. Various applications of azelaic acid are in the manufacture of calendering process resin, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Geographically, azelaic acid in Asia market is spread across China, Japan, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia and other region. The leading players of azelaic acid market in Asia are Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, BASF, Croda Sipo, Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials, Jiangsu Senxuan, Ninghai Zhonglong, and Hubei Tuochu.

Evolution in Asian cosmetics market has led to a huge demand for cosmetics containing azelaic acid. Natural, botanical and environmentally-friendly azelaic acid is used as a major ingredient coupled with sophisticated mass brands which will witness a steady growth. With the increasing beauty conscious population and awareness has led to the demand for cosmetics with azelaic acid. A positive growth is expected in the next few years and is driven by the popularity of innovative, multifunctional and natural azelaic acid products.

