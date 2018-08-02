Ujpesti VS Sevilla prediction

Match Time：8/3/2018 03:00 Friday (GMT+8)

UEFA Europa League — Ujpesti VS Sevilla

Match Analysis:

Ujpesti is from HUN D1, they suffered loss in first leg of league and then they were defeated by Sevilla in UEFA EL qualifying, being in poor condition. Moreover, the team was drew by Szombathelyi Haladas with 2-2 by taking advantage of the field in last league, losing the chance to finish the consecutive losses, which hurt their morale a lot. Sevilla is a strong team of SPA D1. Moreover, the team is familiar with UEFA EL, was used to get the champion of UEFA EL. In addition, Sevilla won over the rival with 4-0 in first leg, got the right to promote, being ambitious here.

Handicap Odds Analysis: 0.96 1.5 0.80

Sevilla is in good form. And they have experience on UEFA EL. Now the Asian handicap odd is Sevilla -1.5, low return. Visitors are favorites of this clash. Sevilla is better than Ujpesti on recent form. Ujpesti was mediocre on home field. All in all, Sevilla will continue to win the second leg.

Handicap Pick: Sevilla to win

Analysis page: http://www.nowgoal.vip/analysis/1581160.html