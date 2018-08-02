Significant Growth Foreseen by Bleaching Agent Market

Request to view sample of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36824

The concept of green bleach or chlorine-free bleaching agent is also gaining popularity, especially in the textile industry. Hence, the use of hydrogen peroxide has increased as it leaves no harmful chemical residue on clothes and is environmentally friendly. Oxidizing bleaching agents form an important part of bleaching agents. There has been an increase in adoption of oxidizing bleaching agents in the pulp industry. Increasing concern about harmful effects of chlorine as a bleaching agent on the environment has led to the introduction of Total Chlorine Free (TCF) and Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF) processes. ECF bleaching uses chlorine dioxide and TCF bleaching uses hydrogen peroxide. Hence, ECF and TCF bleaching technologies are highly-preferred alternatives to chlorine bleaching agents across various industries.

However, stringent regulations on the usage and disposal are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global bleaching agent market.

Key market players currently active in the global bleaching agent market are Hawkins, Inc., Ashland, Arkema, Christeyns, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, S.C.Johnson & Son, Novozymes, Merck, Evonik, DuPont, Dow Chemicals, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Clariant, BASF, and AkzoNobel.

Global Bleaching Agent Market to Witness Sluggish Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

The latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global bleaching agent market expects the market to witness sluggish growth, expanding at the CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global bleaching agent market is expected to reach nearly 1,232,016 tonnes in volume by the end of 2026.

The global bleaching agent market has been segmented into the application, product type, and region. Based on the application, the market is further segmented into healthcare, homecare, electrical & electronics, construction, textile, pulp & paper, and other. Among these, pulp & paper is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period 2017-2026.

The product type segment is further divided into peroxide based, chlorine based, and others. Chlorine based bleaching agent is expected to be the largest product type in the global bleaching agent market during 2017-2026.

APEJ to Dominate the Global Bleaching Agent Market during the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global bleaching agent market. There has been an increase in the consumption of hydrogen peroxide in China, India and other countries in APEJ. Presence of key market players, with the focus on introducing innovative products, is also driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the rise in chemical and pulp and paper industries in the region is also expected to drive the demand for oxidizing bleaching agent. Moreover, presence of large population in the region is also driving the market growth.