Invicta S1 Rally Chronograph Quartz 24223 Men’s Wrist Watch has the look which is sturdy, smart and adventurous. A unique sports minded look with an equally unique technology, which you can either hate it or love it, nothing in between. A chunky piece in the higher priced category of Swiss made watches, the blue, steel combination sends an icy chill on its first look. The hefty dial and the chronological complexity makes it look sporty and sturdy. It’s clear that Invicta wanted to make a watch that stands out and grabs attention when it’s worn.

The Invicta S1 Rally Chronograph Quartz 24223 Men’s Wrist Watch, is equipped with functional chronograph, a perfect Japanese quartz movement within a stainless steel case and flame fusion mineral glass as its cover. The watch is 100 m water resistant which allows you for a light swim or a short term scuba diving session.

The specifications of Invicta S1 Rally Chronograph Quartz 24223 Men’s Wrist Watch is quite interesting henceforth it seeks accuracy in the measurement of time, as it signifies speed all the way. The chronograph complexity, gives a 60 second, 60 minute and 30 minute sub dials. It also has a date display between the 4 and 5o’ clock position though whole calendar is a see through along the inner bezel. The hour markers give a feel of car lights, which glows in the dark, and so are the hands that are also illuminating. The steel outer bezel s fixed which has been outlined with textures silicone outline with tyre marks. An out and out watch for the rallies. The thick strap is of 33mm, which is a mix of blue silicone and steel. The element that makes it a must have, is its hunger for precision in time keeping and so it has been equipped with VD53 movement caliber.

Invicta I-Force Chronograph Quartz Men’s Wrist Watch has been created to make a mark in the world of the adventure freaks, who always love to be on the run and wants to capture the ultimate moment of glory. The watch will be a real partner in such crime. It is qualified as a champion with a presence, which is exotic, and awestrucking. It will definitely clock all the mileages of life be it good or bad, off or on the tracks!

Bottom-line: a chronographic wristwatch that can look so majestic, can be believed only when you look at this piece from the brand Invicta Watches Online. An out an out sports watch as the name suggests it signifies an ultimate momentary glory captured in the majestic blue dial. The look truly gives the feel of a rally track and exudes the energy of a racer car.