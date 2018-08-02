Austin, Texas, United States – 2 August 2018 – Ripoff Report, which is Corporate Advocacy Business Remediation & Customer Satisfaction Program, presents on its website a Complaint Review: Andrew O’Brien – Austin Texas. This review narrates the story of a person, who was scammed, while investing in PR services, offered by Andrew O’Brien, who is the member of the Warriors Council, called Vetpreneur Tribe, which is the largest existing community of Military Veterans Entrepreneurs.

The problem is that nowadays there’re many scam programs on the internet. On the other hand, lots of people, who are ready to invest in any wildcat venture just in order to get the desired income. Most of these investors fall into a trap, laid by scammers, who in their turn believe that they will never be caught.

One of these online scammers is Andrew O’Brien. He runs a branded website, called Vetpreneur Tribe, which is the world’s largest entrepreneur network designed exclusively for military Veterans. Visiting this website, it’s easy to find such programs as Warrior Council, Vetpreneur Joints Ops, and Vetpreneur University along with the plethora of advertising videos, which convince to invest in these programs. These programs are promised to be extremely effective, allowing Veterans growing their businesses through camaraderie, accountability, and expert instruction.

The true result of these programs is a lot of scammed people, who were simply taken considerable sums, ranging from $5,000 to more than $80,000. A person, who’ve submitted a complaint on Ripoffreport.com, reports about $20,000, which he paid to Andrew O’Brien in advance for his services, while these services were never delivered. The entire process money transfer is not documentary supported, disabling all the scammed clients of Andrew O’Brien to prove the fact of fraud.

The only way to fight Vetpreneur Tribe as well as Andrew O’Brien and get a refund is to add your experience and opinion related to this particular scammer on the website of Ripoff Report. These actions will allow bringing the whole case against Anrew o’Brien legally.

Review URL: https://www.ripoffreport.com/reports/andrew-obrien/austin-texas-78752/andrew-obrien-scammed-me-too-now-hes-branded-with-andrew-obrien-publicity-guy-vetprene-1449608

Website: https://www.ripoffreport.com/