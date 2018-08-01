With Widespread Progress Witnessed by the Construction Domain, Fly Ash Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

In a number of emerging economies, and particularly in BRICS nations, the building and constructing industry is prospering on the back of rapid urbanization. For the construction industry, cement is of optimum importance, and the vendors are constantly looking for improved versions of it in order to build robust skyscrapers and other concrete structures. Fly ash, which is a byproduct of coal-fired electric power plants, has emerged as a premium substitute for Portland cement for the building and construction industry. When employed in concrete, fly ash improves the strength, ease of pumping concrete, and segregation. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global fly ash market will multiply at a notable CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Revenue-wise, the analysts of the report have evaluated that the global fly ash market was worth US$5,237.1 mn in 2017. And if their estimations are to be believed, the opportunities in this market will swell up to US$9,080.9 mn by the end of 2025.

Bricks and Blocks Key Application Segment of Fly Ash Market

Based on product type, the fly ash market has been segmented into Class F and Class C. The Class F fly ash segment is the one that is most commonly used, owing to its excessive usage in mass concrete and high strength mixes. On the other hand, the Class C segment provided for a healthy share of demand in 2016, primarily due to the ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio. In terms of application, the fly ash market has been bifurcated into Portland cement and concrete, bricks and blocks, road construction, agriculture, mining applications, waste stabilization, and others. Among these, the bricks and blocks segment is poised for a fruitful future owing to its properties such as zero efflorescence, low water absorption, high compressive strength, and high strength-to-weight ratio.

Asia Pacific Fly Ash Market to be worth US$4,217.6 mn by 2025

Geographically, Asia Pacific and Europe are the two regions with greatest potential. Emerging economies such as China and India have a thriving building and construction industry as a result of rapid urbanization. In addition to that, easy availability of fly ash due to large number of coal fired power plants is anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific fly ash market, which is estimated to be worth US$US$4,217.6 mn by the end of 2025. China is the leading consumer of fly ash in Asia Pacific, which is a reflection of a large number of coal fired power plants in the country. Europe has significant share in the fly ash market due to the strong infrastructure for wind power in this region. The Europe fly ash market is projected to provide for a demand worth of US$3,320.0 mn by 2025. Similarly, North America, and Latin America are also expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Headwaters Inc., Lafarge North America Inc., Charah Inc., FlyAshDirect, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral Limited, Separation Technologies LLC, Ashtech, and Aggregate Industries are a few key players in the global fly ash market.