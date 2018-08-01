Warehouse Robotics Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), and Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading providers of warehouse robotics solution in the global market. In March 2018, ABB Ltd. announced about its latest robotic and drive technologies to automate warehouses and distribution centers. The company is planning to provide maximum throughput through the use of automated solutions, which also includes variable speed drives, robotic applications, and others.

The emergence of the advanced technologies in robotics and the increasing e-commerce industry are some of the driving factors for the growth of the warehouse robotics market. The mobile robots are extensively used in e-commerce sectors for implementing warehouses operation by manufacturing companies. Increased demand for automation and increasing awareness regarding the quality and safety production are projected to boost the warehouse robotics market in the coming years.

The global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow reach USD ~5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation of Warehouse Robotics Market:

The global Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented into type, software, function, end-users, and region. The type is segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots, and others. The software is segmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, warehouse execution system, and others. The function segment is sub-segmented into pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, packaging, and others. Whereas, the end users segment is sub-segmented into e-commerce, automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, and others sectors. The market is spanned across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of warehouse robotics market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The warehouse robotics market in this region is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand and awareness towards quality and safety production. The warehouse robotics market in Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to be the emerging warehouse robotics market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) Bleum (U.S), Fetch Robotics (U.S), BlueBotics SA (Switzerland), SSI Schafer (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), and Intelligent Robots Ltd (London), among others.

