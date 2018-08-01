Vapor Deposition Industry 2018 –Global Market Analysis, Manufacturers, Demand, Consumption and Opportunity Forecast To 2023

Vapor Deposition Market Defination-

The report comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

The microelectronics application segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is estimated to reach USD 30,789.90 million by the end of 2023. Yet, the medical device & equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.28% due to rising spending on health by both government and masses due to growing health awareness. On the basis of the end-use industry, the global vapor deposition market is segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, metal industry, medical, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is dominating the market by end-use industry. It is estimated to attain the mark of USD 25,254.00 million in terms of value by end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Vapor Deposition Market Major Key Players:-

Aurora Scientific Corp

ULVAC Technologies

Oerlikon Balzers Coating

Plasma-Therm

Lam Research Corporation

CHA Industries

Vapor Deposition Market Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the third largest share in the global Vapor Deposition market in 2016. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for Vapor Deposition in this region. In this region, Vapor Deposition market is driven by large demand in textile, paper, and leather industry. Latin America and the Middle East also witnessed in growth of reactive dye market due to various application such as paper dye, leather dye, wood dye, and others.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in Vapor Deposition market growth due to demand in various industry such as textile, leather, and paper, especially in China region followed by India. Europe holds the second position for Vapor Deposition market and is another lucrative market in terms of value and volume after APAC. Germany, Italy, and UK led the demand for Vapor Deposition in this region. In Europe region, Vapor Deposition market is mainly driven by textile industry.

Vapor Deposition Industry Study Objectives of Vapor Deposition Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Vapor Deposition Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and distributors of vapor deposition technology.

Suppliers and traders.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and Trade experts.

Consulting with chemical experts

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 15

TABLE 2 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 18

TABLE 3 GLOBAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET, BY PROCESS, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

TABLE 4 GLOBAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET FOR CHEMICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 43

TABLE 5 GLOBAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET FOR LOW PRESSURE CVD, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 43

TABLE 6 GLOBAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET FOR ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE CVD, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 44

TABLE 7 GLOBAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET FOR PLASMA ENHANCED CVD, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 44

