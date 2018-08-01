Sports Nutrition Market Report 2024 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts

The Global Sports Nutrition Market report 2018-2024, has been prepared By Axiom Market Research & Consulting, based on a deep market analysis with feedbacks from industry experts. This report covers market competitive landscape, strategies, merger & acquisition, size, key competitors, company profiles, trends, segmentation, production, revenue and its growth prospects for the upcoming years.

Sports nutrition is well recognized as an invaluable tool in any athlete’s training and competition programme. It is the single most complementary factor to any physically active individual or elite athlete. By focusing on the type and quantity of nutritional food intake, sport nutrition products improve the performance of athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the major utilizers of sport nutrition products enriched in essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. These products are manufactured in convenient forms and compositions and are distributed through numerous channels.

The global sports nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

The global sports nutrition market has gained sustainable growth owing to evolving fitness trend and a growing number of non-traditional users.

Download a sample report @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1699

Sports drinks dominated the sports nutrition market and its dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the growth of sports drinks in the global market are its ability to enhance performance and endurance to do intense exercise and prolonged training. Also, the rising population of athletes, sportspersons, and increasing number of players in developing countries are other factors boosting the growth of sports drink in the global sports nutrition market.

In 2017, hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market:

The market and is anticipated to maintain its market hold over the next six years. This segment is witnessing growth owing to rising consumer demand for various sports nutrition products across different hypermarkets and supermarkets.

North America is expected to account for the largest market for sports nutrition products, dominated by the U.S. The growth in this region is supported by high income population, world-class fitness and athletics infrastructure.

The market is extensively studied for important countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Get more details about this Report @https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1699

The leading players in the global sports nutrition market:

Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., MusclePharm Corp, Power Bar, Inc., The Coco-Cola company, Nestle S.A, Clif Bar Company, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Ultimate Nutrition and Abbott Laboratories. Other prominent players of this market include Konzept Nutrition GmbH, SQUEEZY Sports Nutrition, BPI Sports Inc. and Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG. among others.

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting, a global market research firm driven with a simple aim of providing key actionable data to companies for taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launch, market competition etc.

Our creative research approaches help us to extract, analyze and compare markets along with peer markets, main or parent market, application and end user industries, competitive landscape and qualitative figures to arrive at market numbers. Backed by a team of experienced analyst, who have worked with leading research firms and delivered number of market research projects globally, Axiom Market Research & Consulting is able to cater to all market research and business consulting requirements.

With a worldwide client base, Axiom Market Research & Consulting aims to be a global leader and defacto partner in your company’s growth.

Contact Details:

Manish Shelar

Telephone: +1 (845) 875-9786

Fax number: +1 (845) 503-2379

Email: sales@axiommrc.com