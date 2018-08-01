How are Powerchairs Different from Mobility Scooters?

Powerchairs and mobility scooters tend to overlap in terms of function and, as a result, many people confuse them and think they are the same thing or that they serve the same function. However, when considering factors such as overall budget, personal disability level, comfort and the environment, there are many differences between the two.

[REDDITCH, 01/08/2018] — Karma Mobility provides a wide range of powered wheelchairs that can be customised to fit each individual's requirements. Unlike mobility scooters that are very bulky and demand for a better control of the upper body, Karma Mobility powerchairs are optimal for people who cannot walk for short distances. Moreover, non-electric mobility scooters are harmful to the environment

Advantages of powerchairs

Karma Mobility powerchairs are fully customised and come with different accessories that can make people’s lives much easier. Mobility scooters, on the other hand, have more or less the same design and are ideal for people who already have a certain degree of independence and can move with the help of a walking stick.

Karma Mobility powerchairs are customised for each patient’s weight and include seats that raise and lower. Instead of a steering mechanism, they allow users to move around with the help of a joystick that is easy to use and navigate. People with limited upper arm mobility can also opt for mouth navigators.

More importantly, Karma Mobility powerchairs have an open-front load design for comfort and easier transfer. They come with on-board battery chargers that make them ideal for longer outdoor journeys. Furthermore, Karma Mobility powerchairs can be used both inside and outside the house with all the necessary adjustments.

Karma Mobility powerchairs are designed for users who cannot walk for very far without assistance, or users who are incapacitated. Adjustable armrests and footrests add extra comfort, while Karma Mobility powerchairs fit all accessible ramps and lifts, which are specifically designed for people in wheelchairs.

Karma Mobility powerchairs tend to be more expensive than regular wheelchairs, but overall they should be regarded as an investment, since they provide stability, independence and comfort. For all these reasons, Karma Mobility powerchairs are more versatile than mobility scooters.

To learn more about their services, visit https://www.karmamobility.co.uk/.