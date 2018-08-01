Digital Marketers India Launched Digital Marketing Services for Real Estate Industry

Digital Marketers India, a full service digital marketing agency from India, has launched complete digital marketing services to benefit the real estate industry. This service is available for all real estate agents, realtors, builders, sellers and other professionals working in the real estate industry. The company has announced to offer complete online marketing services in all directions, including, but not limited to,

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

• Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

• Paid Advertising

• Social Media Marketing

• And more

“The real estate industry is booming in almost all countries. India, Canada and the United Kingdom witnessing peak in this industry. As we all know this is a digital era and expert digital marketing services can help real estate companies, realtors, etc. to increase their business dramatically. We offer omnichannel online marketing services so they can take stay on top in all different channels where their prospective customers are looking for them or the properties they are dealing with.”, remarked Ashvini Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared details, the company has experience providing digital marketing services in the real estate industry for Indian, Canadian and UK markets. Thus, the company thrives to benefit its clients with their industry knowledge and digital marketing expertise.

Along with the complete digital marketing services, this full service digital marketing company also announced to offer other related IT services to benefit the real estate companies and agents. Below is the list of other services offered by the company:

• Content writing

• Content curation

• Landing page design and development

• Website design and development

• Graphics design

• Video animation

• Virtual assistance

• And more

“As we have worked with some realtors and real estate agencies, we are well aware of their needs. They need digital marketing service, plus, other material to keep their online marketing campaigns going. To help them save their energy to use in actual deals than spending it with multivendor management tasks, we provide a range of other IT services as well. This assures that everything is taken care of by our digital marketing experts and team in regards to their online presence and digital brand.”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of this digital marketing agency.

According to the shared details, the company offers three different models for real estate industry to take benefit of their expert digital marketing services:

• Fixed cost digital marketing service

• Hire digital marketing expert

• Individual digital marketing service

Ashvini Vyas has further announced that she will offer a free consultancy service to help real estate agents and companies to choose right marketing channels and benefit them with the power of digital marketing.

About Digital Marketers India

It is an Indian full service digital marketing agency that offers a wide range of services such as, digital marketing, content writing, etc. To explore more details about the company and its offerings, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/