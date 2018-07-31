Ultrasound Market by Application, Portability & Technology – 2023

Conventional ultrasound machines have some limitations like low diagnostic accuracy and problem in imaging patients who are overweight as sound waves in these machines could not pass deeper into the body. However, portable ultrasound devices are sensitive and may even notice pancreatic tumors. These devices are reasonable and thus widely employed by gynecologists and obstetricians.

The many aids that ultrasound procedures offer have stimulated several hospitals and primary care centers in Europe to implement the technology.

The new developments in portable ultrasound devices are principally targeted on increasing the strength of the devices, by making them fit for remote use. The manufacturers have additionally also focused on reducing the price to increase the market share. Because of the introduction of portable ultrasound imaging devices, the spectrum of applications has extended to several areas like emergency medicine, critical care drugs and muscle illnesses. This is primarily because of their point-of-care imaging ability.

The global portable ultrasound device market is growing at a major rate, because of increasing healthcare expenditure and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are driving the expansion of the Europe portable ultrasound device market.

Based on geography the market is examined under varied regions like, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and France. Germany and U.K are the dominating markets within the European region and are estimated to achieve strong growth within the forecast time period.

The top companies in the present market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. and Mindray Medical International Ltd.

