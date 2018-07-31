Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery market to cross USD 6.7 billion in 2018-2023

According to the report Lung Cancer Surgery Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market has been estimated at USD 6.06 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2023

Lung Cancer, which is also known by Lung Carcinoma is a malevolent lung tumor in which uncontrolled growth of cells occurs in the tissues of the lung. This growth metastasises into tissues nearby and other parts of the body. The cancers which start in the lungs are known as carcinomas. There are two different types of this disease, small-cell lung carcinoma and non-small-cell lung carcinoma. Common symptoms observed in people with this disease are coughing blood out, loss of weight, shortness of breath and pain in chest.

In most of the cases, lung cancer is caused by long-term smoking of tobacco. A small section of population gets this disease even when they don’t smoke. They typically get it due to various factors like exposure to radon, asbestos, second-hand smoke and other forms of air pollution. The diagnosis is confirmed by biopsy which is performed by bronchoscopy and CT-guidance.

Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Drivers & Restraints

The Asia-Pacific Surgery market is driven by factors like increased users of cigarette, rising incidence and prevalence of lung cancers, rising geriatric demographics among others. However this market has restraints such as high cost of lung surgery.

Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Segmentation

By Procedure

• Thoractomy

o Lobectomy

o Pneumonectomy

o Sleeve Resection

o Segmentectomy

By Device

• Surgical

o Clamps

o Forceps

o Retractors

o Staplers

o Cutters

o Scissors

o Elevators

o RIB Sheers

o Trocars

• Monitoring

o Cameras and Video support

• Visualizing Systems

o Endoscopic Trocars with optical views

o Endo surgical Equipment

Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Overview

Worldwide, in 2012 lung cancer occurred in 18 lakh people and resulted in 16 lakh deaths. The occurrence of lung cancer is mostly because of long-term smoking of cigarettes. It accounts to 80% of cases. The other 15-20% of people get it through other factors like pollution as mentioned above. As there is increased incidence of this disease, it is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming time.

Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, market is further segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Asia-Pacific market is expected grow significantly in the forecast period due to improving healthcare facilities in developing countries like Japan, China and growing dispensable incomes to spend on health care.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Lung Cancer Surgery market outlook in Asia-Pacific? What trends are affecting the Asia-Pacific market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Lung Cancer Surgery market in Asia-Pacific?

• What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What challenges are restraining the growth of the Lung Cancer Surgery market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Lung Cancer Surgery?

Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Key Players

Major players in the market include Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Accuray Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Teleflex Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Scanlan International Inc., and Trokamed GmbH.

