Aluminium Calcium Silicate Market – Industry Shares and Strategies of Major Key Players

Global Aluminium Calcium Silicate Market: Overview

There is an increased inclination of consumers towards convenience and functional food options. Processed food predominantly hold major share of convenience food. With increasing preference of processed food, market growth of food additive is spurring on a large scale. Food additives forms a prominently growing segment of the food industry with continuous product innovations and development efforts being made by food manufacturers towards this segment.

Food additives accounts for peculiar characteristics such as they help to enhance the flavour of the food, improves the texture, adds appeal to the food preparations and also prolongs the shelf life of the food products. Aluminium calcium silicate is one such food additive, which is formed through combinations of various natural minerals through reaction between a calcium, silicon and aluminium compound. There are predominantly being used as anti-caking agent particularly in dry products such as milk.

Global Aluminium Calcium Silicate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for processed food among consumers is driving the overall food additive market. Thereby, accelerating the growth prospects of aluminium calcium silicate market. Aluminium calcium silicate is particularly used as anti-caking agent, which further prevents the sticking of the food particles together as they helps to absorbs the moisture and act as sealant. Thereby, finds extensive used in dry products such as milk powder, salt among others as it helps in prevention of lumps. Hence, propelling the demand for aluminium calcium silicate market among food manufacturers. Apart from food application, aluminium calcium silicate also finds potential use in non-food items such as rock salt, fertilisers, and synthetic detergents among others. Thereby, providing opportunistic growth platform for aluminium calcium market.

However, excessive consumption of aluminium calcium silicate is associate with serious health hazards. Primarily aluminium calcium silicate is linked with Alzheimer’s disease and might also cause bone diseases, kidney damage and neurotoxicity. Moreover, it also contains a crystalline silica that is determined to cause cancer and birth defects. Hence, looking into the health hazards spectrum, adoption of aluminium calcium silicate compound as food additives among food manufacturers id deferred. Thereby, hampering the aluminium calcium silicate market.

Global Aluminium Calcium Silicate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the aluminium calcium silicate market includes: The IQE Group, Oracle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co,. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Global Aluminium Calcium Silicate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global aluminium calcium silicate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. Currently, North America holds the major share in the global aluminium calcium silicate market. Increasing consumption of processed food among consumers is contributing to the growth of aluminium calcium silicate market with increased use to food additive among food manufacturers. The aluminium calcium silicate market in Western Europe is expected to expand at substantial growth rate. However, the health effects associated with aluminium calcium silicate market may restrain the growth of the market with stringent food regulations in Europe. The APEJ aluminium calcium silicate market is capitalizing on the opportunity of extensive research and development carried out in food industry due to easy trade flows and investments opportunities. Owing to increased demand for versatility in food products and widespread application of aluminium calcium silicate in other industries is expected to propel the market growth of aluminium calcium silicate in Japan region.