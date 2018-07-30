Fast Track For Foreign Investors Gaining Residency In Dubai

AYS Consultancy

The perfect time to invest is now. The Economy in the U.A.E is thriving making Dubai the central hub in the region that has attracted high net worth investors and businesses to the region. Investors must meet the government’s eligibility criteria to qualify for their residency visa.

Investors can apply for a 3 year visa by setting up a company in Dubai or investing into an existing company in the U.A.E. The companies can be located within a Free Zone or Free Trade Zone. Investors can live and work within the region. Every Free Zone comes complete with its own set of costs and requirements.

Once investors meet the relevant criteria and are granted a 3 year visa they are eligible for several benefits including, the right to live, the right to work, no corporation tax, no personal income tax and no property tax and capital gains tax.

The resident holder can have his or her family move to the U.A.E as their dependents, with the dependent visa also being valid for up to 3 years. Companies are entitled to a number of visas depending on the size of their business, type and operation. Investors are granted a 30-day grace period when the visa expires after which a medical test, health insurance and finger prints are mandatory to obtain a new residence visa.

The Head of AYS Consultancy had this to say, “We provide our clients comprehensive services and support to obtain your residence visa for yourself and your family to help you start a life in the U.A.E”. He further stated that, “When setting up a company in Dubai, obtaining the residence permit should be the number one priority. We just make the otherwise lengthy and complex visa process easier and simpler, guaranteeing our clients their residence visa to live and work in the U.A.E”.

About Us

AYS Consultancy supports setting up businesses in Dubai. We are there from start to finish, making sure everything is done just right, from providing business support and advice, attestation of legal documents, setting up bank accounts, visa processing and registering VAT. AYS had a number of years of experience setting up businesses that have been gained growth and success. We have a team of experts that have the right kind of knowledge and skills to overcome any obstacle. And our priority is to ensure your business is set up for success. For more information, visit our website on https://aysconsultancy.ae