A NEW ORGANIC PRODUCT FROM NATURAL REGAIN THAT COMBATS HAIR LOSS AND IMPROVES HAIR GROWTH TO BE UNVEILED

In an effort to address the ever-disturbing struggle to maintain healthy-looking hair for people of all ages, Natural Regain has come up with a new formula to combat hair loss disorders and improve hair growth from all fronts. This was announced by the Vice President of Natural Regain, James Manoukian in New York City on July 16th, 2018. As Manoukian explains, the product concept was arrived after deliberate consultations and in-depth research of the world trends that indicated there was a need for an effective product to help people combat their hair loss problem and other hair disorders like alopecia. Their formula integrates both traditional Chinese medicine and modern science to create 100% organic natural product to treat these hair conditions.

Background

Lana Sadaka, the company’s spokesperson, pointed out that Natural Regain is a culmination of several years of research and studies that delved deeply into the Chinese traditional medicine in an attempt to find a sustainable, long-term solution to the problem of hair loss and poor hair growth. “No one wants to look older than they actually are. It’s not just women. Even men. Having good glowing healthy hair is a desired trait that age so often seems to pluck away from us,” Lana lamented. “We therefore tapped into what ancient Chinese medics knew for ages, the Qi concepts. Our bodies require a balanced energy system for them to perform their functions effectively. It is the imbalance of these energies that gets manifested by poor hair growth and hair loss.”

According to traditional Chinese medicine, the Qi concept explains how an effective system must balance in order to be healthy and sustainable. From the broadest of definitions such as societies and families to the most complex such as life, Qi details how two types of energy, the form and force, must balance for a system to be healthy and effective.

Natural Regain’s Vice President, James Manoukian, explains that Yin and Yang are the two types of energies. Yin represents all relatively material, substantial, condensing, solid, heavy, descending, cold, moist, cooling, dark, passive and quiescent manifestations of Qi while Yang represents the exact opposites of those manifestations: relatively immaterial, amorphous, expanding, hollow, light, ascending, hot, dry, warming, bright, aggressive, and active. In simple terms, Yin is the negative energy, and yang the positive. “These two energies must always be in balance, otherwise health problems arise,” admonishes James.

But why should people use Natural Regain and not any other products out there? What’s so unique about it anyway?

Natural Regain is 100% natural organic formula formulated from 9 effective herbs out of the hundreds of herbs that are used in traditional Chinese medicine. The tonics from these herbs are extracted in an organic natural manner and combined to make up the solution that is Natural Regain.

There is no side effects unlike other medications used to treat hair loss. Some chemical hair products have even been linked to skin cancer. Others infiltrate into the skull and affect your brain gradually. With Natural Regain, you have an organic solution that not only helps your hair grow, but gives your body the needed micro-nutrients to perform its functions effectively.

The effects of Natural Regain are long term. Unlike other hair products out there, once your hair starts growing, you can have the results for a long time as long as you eat healthy and maintain your Qi balance.

Conclusion

Natural Regain is the shining light at the end of the tunnel. There is now an effective 100% organic, natural solution for various hair conditions out there under one umbrella. With the integration of the traditional Chinese medicine and the Qi concepts, Natural Regain promises a healthy solution to treating baldness, poor hair growth, alopecia, and a surfeit of other conditions. Unlike other hair growth products, Natural Regain is free from toxic compounds and can provide results better than minoxidil all while having no side effects. You now have the power to revive hair follicles and reverse hair loss without the need to harm your body.

About Natural Regain

Natural Regain is a company that deals with 100% natural hair growing ingredients and Qi tonics made from herbs and organic extracts with the help of traditional Chinese medicine. Their products and solutions integrate with modern science to give an approved human treatment for various hair loss conditions.

For more information visit https://naturalregain.com/