Channel to Watch Tour De France 2018 – DSport

Discovery Networks India’s sports channel DSport will broadcast the annual cycling circuit ‘Tour De France 2018 (http://www.dsport.in/tag/tour-de-france/)’ live from 7 – 29 July 2018.

The channel will telecast all 21 stages of the 105th edition of the race for the cycling enthusiasts.

The 105th edition of Tour De France will have a total of 176 riders across 22 teams competing in the 21-stage race covering 3351 km to emerge victorious.

The Tour will be the shortest of the century and this will be the fifth time a tour has set out from the Vendée department.

The race will pan across 8 Flat Stages, 5 Hilly Stages, 6 Mountain Stages and 3 Altitude Finishes.

The 2018 Tour de France will include a total of 26 mountain climbs or hills and altitude finishes.

The participants will also get a 2-day rest in between the tour. The tour moves across various geographical locations; across 12 in the Alps, 4 in the Massif Central and 10 in the Pyrenees.

This year, the tour will be even more competitive with climbs from the Alpe d‘Hues and Col de Tourmalet which have never been featured in any of the previous editions.

The race will feature big names like Chris Froome, Nario Quintaa, Romain Bardet and Richi porte. A total prize money of around 2.3 million Euros will be awarded to the teams and riders, including 500,000 euros to the winner of the final individual general classification. For more details, Visit http://www.dsport.in/