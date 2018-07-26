Revel Rey Adds Interesting Twist to Classic Swimsuit Designs

Revel Rey, a designer swimwear brand, adds thoughtful details to classic swimsuit designs to give the pieces a unique, eye-catching twist without losing their high-class appeal.

[CAPITOL HILL, 7/26/2018]—Revel Rey, the go-to designer for out-of-the-box swimwear, adds interesting twists to classic swimsuit designs. True to its goal of offering swimsuits that attract attention and spark conversations, the company vamps up classic designs to more distinctive pieces without diminishing their sophisticated appeal.

Interesting Twist to Classic Designs

Revel Rey pieces are characterized by unique details that reflect the brand’s artistic roots. Women who prefer sleek, classic swimwear that stand out are bound to find interesting pieces in their catalog.

The company modifies beach favorites by incorporating unconventional cuts and thoughtful details. Flair is added to a classic nautical one-piece swimsuit, for instance, with cutout details. A basic maillot may feature cap sleeves instead of the usual, thick shoulder straps. A bikini top may have thin wraparound bands that accentuate a tiny waist.

The boutique offers a mix-and-match option to let customers fully express their personal styles through one-of-a-kind swimwear.

Nail Summer Dressing

The swimwear brand offers an easy, hassle-free shopping experience with Instashop, their Click and Shop feature. This feature lets shoppers view the best-selling pieces on their favorite social media celebrities for inspirations on how to style their swimsuit, or to get an idea of how the piece looks when worn.

If a shopper finds an item they like, they simply need to click on the product to add it to their cart.

About Revel Rey

Revel Rey is created by talented designer Audrey “Rey” Swanson. The Washington, DC-based swimsuit boutique caters to the needs of modern, fashion-forward women for distinct, exciting swimsuit pieces. The brand focuses on coming up with one-of-a-kind designs that do not compromise comfort and fit.

The company’s catalog features swimsuits crafted with high-quality fabrics. The pieces are characterized by thoughtful accents such as hand-painted details and extraordinary cuts.

Learn more about the company. Visit their website at https://www.revelrey.com/.