Bitcoin Trading with us holds some benefits over using localized currency

Irreversible Transactions

As existing traders will be aware while accepting payments from credit card payments, or from the bank the sender has the potential to chargeback payment. There is nothing more worst than sending products to a client, only to receive a message that the amount has been reversed, and a fraud activity took place, and you can’t take any actions regarding them.

The only method of payment that is cent percent irreversible with us and can never chargeback is Bitcoin. This is the only reason you should take care while sending Bitcoins or Cryptocurrency Exchange South Africa; is ensure that you are sending them to a merchant who is trustworthy.

No Paperwork

Bitcoin Trading with us can be accepted by anyone around the world of any age within no time. There is no requirement of an ID card, passport or address proof that all conventional banks need to open an account. All you require to do to initialize sending and receiving Bitcoins is to download a Bitcoin Wallet plan and obtain a Bitcoin Trading Address.

You could have hundreds of various addresses with us if you want to, you can hold an endless number of Bitcoin Addresses or addresses for Cryptocurrency Exchange South Africa.

Appreciating Value

The value of Bitcoin Trading is highly volatile initially during the first few years of inception. Though while the last six months the money has been stable and fixed has been rising in value on a daily basis.

Quick and Cheap Transactions

While creating a bitcoin transfer fees with us is very low relative to old methods of digital money. 0.0005 BTC per transfer is the usual bitcoin fees, while with an international wire transfer you have to pay much more that is 700THB-1300THB per transaction. Accepting credit cards will usually cost 3-5% of the amount of transmission, which is very costly than the Bitcoin transaction.

It takes a few days to make International wire transfers, while Bitcoin Trading transactions with us at Else Coins can be done within a few hours.

Media Contact:-

Business Name /Contact Person: ElseCoins Exchange/ Taranjeet Singh

Country/Region: South Africa

Street Address: 29 unit 7th street roodepoort delarey 1700

City: Johannesburg

State: Gauteng

Postal Code: 1700

Phone No: +27615780000

Email Address: support@elsecoins.com

Web: https://www.elsecoins.com/