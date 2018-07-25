North America Sterile Filtration Market By Product, From 2018-2023

North America Sterile Filtration Market was worth USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 13.56%, to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2023.

This report segments the North America sterile filtration market by product, membrane pore size, application, end-user and geography. By product, the market includes membrane filters, cartridges & capsules, syringe filters, bottle-top vacuum filters, filter holders, and filtration accessories. The membrane filters segment is further divided into MCE, coated cellulose acetate, PTFE, PVDF, nylon, and PES filter membranes. Furthermore, the application segment includes bioprocesses, fill-finish process, utilities filtration, pre-filtration, virus filtration.

View Full Report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-sterile-filtration-market-2735/

The membrane pore size segments included in this report are 0.22, 0.45, and 0.1 microns. The end-users segments included in this report are pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, food & beverage industry, academic institutes & research laboratories, and water filtration companies.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-sterile-filtration-market-2735/request-sample

North America market has been geographically segmented into US and Canada. Geographic analysis reveals that North America accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2015. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increase in R&D spending, rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney failure, and development of new biologics and growing pharmaceutical research.

Customization report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-sterile-filtration-market-2735/customize-report

Some of the key players in the North America Sterile filtration market include Merck & Co., Inc., 3M, General Electric Company, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, Porvair Filtration Group, Sterlitech Corporation and Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd.

Contact INFO:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626