Miller and Steiert, P.C. Provides Efficient Child Custody, Modification, and Reinforcement Services

Child custody is an issue both parents must settle during their divorce for their child’s best interests. However, the agreement may not benefit the child, or a parent may refuse to uphold it. In these situations, create a strong case in court with the legal services of Miller and Steiert, P.C.

[LITTLETON, 07/25/2018] –When a couple decides to divorce, they must decide who gets custody of their children. The parent who ends up with custody will make the major decisions for the child’s life and must be able to provide both emotional and financial support.

In Colorado, the courts no longer use the term “custody.” Instead of focusing on who the child will live with, they focus on “parenting time and decision making” and what setting would be for the child’s best interests. With its years of experience and skilled lawyers, Miller and Steiert, P.C. assists parents in Denver on child custody cases outside of court and, if necessary, in litigation.

Parental Rights, Legal, and Physical Custody

Both parents have a right to spend time with their children and make the important decisions that will affect their upbringing. Divorcing couples must decide on both the parenting time and decision making. Parenting time decides who the child will stay with and who will receive visiting time. Decision making allocates the major decisions such as health care, education, and welfare.

A divorcing couple does not need to bring their custody battle to court. If they and their lawyers settle the matter amicably and compromise without the need for litigation, they can choose to do so. Once the divorce is final, the custody agreement will go into effect, and the child will live under these conditions.

Miller and Steiert, P.C. helps families reach a decision that serves all parties involved as well as the best interests of the child. Its lawyers advise clients on their legal options, the case’s standing, the situation and whether litigation is necessary or not.

Custody Modification and Enforcement

In case the divorce is settled but circumstances change, to the child’s disadvantage, Miller and Steiert, P.C. can assist to modify or enforce the agreed custody settlement in court. Examples of these change in circumstances include the following: the agreed parenting time is hindering the child’s interests, or a parent does not receive his/her court-ordered visitation time because of the other.

To change the legal custody, a parent must prove that the child is at risk of emotional or physical danger if he/she follows the initial agreement. This development may arise from various situations. The parent and his/her legal counsel need to make a convincing argument for a judge to change custody. Miller and Steiert, P.C.’s lawyers have helped parents create strong defenses.

