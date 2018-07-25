Equire Delivers World-Class Properties in Brisbane

Equire has numerous current and upcoming residential developments in Brisbane, from apartments and town homes to house and land packages.

[WHEELERS HILL, 25/7/2018]—Equire offers a wide variety of residential and commercial projects across Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. The company has strategically targeted thriving, fast-developing urban centres for its new developments to give residents the benefits of convenience and vibrant living.

One of its key growth areas is Brisbane, which currently has completed and upcoming Equire development projects.

Contemporary Urban Living that Enhances Individual Lifestyles

Equire’s vision is to provide a bright, stable future for its residents by elevating the standard of living. The company aims to reshape the urban landscape and enrich local communities by creating refreshing, oasis-like environments. By continuously following market trends and demands, the team ensures that they continue to meet their clients’ ever-changing needs.

Equire’s Developments in Brisbane

Equire’s projects are mainly concentrated in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. These developments include luxury homes, apartment complexes, town homes, house and land packages and seaside homes.

The Brisbane projects include Evolve Queensland, a Chermside apartment complex with over 75 available units; Jarrah, a house and land project that includes 69 available lots in the Upper Kedron area; Citro, an apartment complex with over 106 available units located 2.5 km away from the Brisbane Central Business District; and Indigo, an extensive town house project located 20 km away from the Brisbane CBD.

Equire has a number of upcoming projects in the Brisbane area, including Hemingway, an apartment complex close to the heart of Brisbane’s city centre; Banksia, a town house project in the McDowall suburb; and Deco, an apartment complex in the centre of Albion set to have 154 units upon completion.

About Equire

Equire is the property development division of OpenCorp, launching as a standalone brand in 2017. The company specialises in developing residential properties in Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales, with several current and upcoming projects in major urban centres.

For more information, visit their website at https://equire.com.au/.