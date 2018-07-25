Enjoy Vibrant Brisbane Living in Citro West End

Citro West End incorporates the best of modern city living into one of Australia’s most thriving urban centres.

[WEST END, 25/7/2018]—Citro West End is a dynamic new development situated in the heart of Brisbane. Strategically located in Brisbane’s most popular suburbs, the luxury apartment complex offers residents a vibrant living experience.

Eclectic Living in a Convenient Location

Citro West End aims to maximise its location by showcasing the best of what Brisbane has to offer. It is designed to give its residents the feel of an urban sanctuary and close to numerous tourist attractions and places of interest in the city.

The luxury development was built to provide residents with the utmost comfort and convenience. The building contains numerous first-class amenities catering to its residents’ basic needs. The complex contains a pool, a barbecue pit, an outdoor cinema and a rooftop with a breathtaking view of the city and the Brisbane river. Residents have multiple venues where they can entertain guests and have a relaxing time.

The building is serviced by numerous public transportation options linking it to the rest of the city, including buses, trains and bicycles. Rail travel is available via the South Bank and South Brisbane train stations, which can take residents across Queensland and beyond.

Citro West End also helps prospective first-time buyers by referring them to reliable financial assistance and documentation services.

The Best of Brisbane City Life

Citro West End is surrounded by a wide array of retail and shopping options showcasing Brisbane’s diverse, multicultural heritage. Residents have quick access to vintage and modern shops and boutiques. There is a wealth of dining options in the area as well, ranging from local cuisine to international food from a diverse range of cultures.

About Citro West End

For more information, visit their website at https://citrowestend.com.au/.