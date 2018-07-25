Cheese Ingredients Market By Cheese Type and Ingredients 2023

The report “Cheese Ingredients Market By Cheese Type (Processed Cheese And Natural Cheese), By Ingredients (Milk, Cultures, Enzymes, And Additives), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)”, the Cheese Ingredients Market was worth USD 85.88 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.1%, to reach USD 100.04 billion by 2023.The demand for ingredients used in natural cheese market is majorly driven by the benefits it offers, such as, it is rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and healthy bacteria (probiotics).

By Cheese type, the natural cheese segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016

On the basis of Cheese type, the Cheese Ingredients market has been segmented into Processed Cheese and Natural Cheese. Natural cheese segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is estimated to show high growth rate in the forecast period. Due to rapid urbanisation and adoption of fast foods and awareness of nutritional benefits of cheese is promoting the market growth.

By ingredients, the enzymes accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of Ingredients, the Cheese Ingredients market has been segmented Milk, Cultures, Enzymes, And Additives. Enzymes dominated the market share in the year 2016. Due to growing awareness of health benefits and longer shelf life of enzymes the are most preferred owing to its growth in the market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Cheese Ingredients market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American cheese ingredients market since it the largest producer and exporter of cheese. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a rapid pace in the coming few years.

The various players in the Cheese Ingredients market include Fonterra Co-operative Group, CSK Food Enrichment, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/A, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

