Robotic Process Automation Market Is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR 60.42% by 2023

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market was worth USD 0.77 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 54.39 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.42% during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America ruled the market in 2016, and the trend is foreseen to continue over the estimate time frame. This is due to the increased penetration of automation and process management solutions across the region. Furthermore, the virtual workforce industry is also evolving, with a number of virtual workforce agencies beginning to develop to the U.S. market.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Cicero Inc, Automation Anywhere, OpenConnect, Be Informed B.V, Kryon Systems Ltd, Atos, UiPath, IPsoft Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Kofax and Genfour Ltd. These organizations provide a robust solution for automation of back-office processes with cost-effective and efficient software robot platform.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Expanding interest for business process automation by making the use software robots and artificial intelligence are foreseen to be a key pattern for market development over the conjecture time frame. Enhancing centre business process with RPA empowers an association with tools to make its own particular programming and robotize any business procedure. Besides, its capacity to take in the innumerable aptitude while reliably completing recommended capacities and scaling up or down to take care of the demand is foreseen to be a potential driving variable for RPA market development over the estimate time frame.

Service Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The digital revolution is advancing the connectivity of the business procedure with cutting edge advancements which incorporate RPA. The professional service is imperative to the association for coordination and advancement and foundation administration and in addition giving them application administration benefits and related consulting. An expanded appropriation of these arrangements among associations is impelling the development of the consulting and professional services.

Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In recent past, there has been an upsurge in the consciousness of automation among SME organizations. A huge level of this technology is incorporated into service offerings gave by Business Process Organizations (BPO). Robot orchestration, concentrated robot dashboard administration, and venture level robot arrangements have prompted the surge in RPA selection by BPO suppliers.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

RPA offers colossal opportunities in different enterprises by encouraging better administrations and advancing an existing business process. The enterprises, for example, telecom and IT and financial services have been the primary movers and led the pack with robotization in business process, while healthcare and manufacturing firms have as of late expanded footing. Its application in telecom and IT portion was esteemed at USD 65.6 million in 2016, developing at a CAGR of more than 60.0% over the gauge time frame.

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market is segmented as follows-

By Service:

Training services

Professional services

By Organization:

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprise

By Application:

Telecom/IT

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

