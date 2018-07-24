Learn and Earn from Home with Unidirectional Trade Strategies Course

Institute of Financial Market Course (IFMC) introduced unique online unidirectional trade strategy course for stock market education.

Date, Place: Institute of Financial Market Course (IFMC) is launching a new digital course, an initiative to learn stock market under the name of Unidirectional Trade Strategies. The goal of the course is to aid traders and investors to attain knowledge, techniques, and tools for those who aim at, ‘how to win stock market?’. You don’t have to blindly rely on advice from brokers, money managers, or friends when you can join the course and become an independent investor in one month.

Commenting on the need for stock market education, Manish Taneja, Senior Research Analyst at IFMC said, that “the online stock market training is attaining popularity across the nation and many students are showing interest to acquire stock market knowledge. We are majorly focusing on reaching learners across the globe with an online course to equip them to take profitable investment decisions independently.”

About Unidirectional Trade Strategies

The Unidirectional Trade Strategies is the copyright course of IFMC. The course comprises of basics of technical tools, market behaviours, analytics to find trends, and use of technical tools in stock trading with live market examples. The course is conducted under the guidance of share market professionals with more than 20 years of experience.

The IFMC unidirectional trade strategy course is an independent initiative, aim to empower the investors with to make a smart decision with when to buy and when to sell in stock market.

Highlights of the Course:

● 24*7 access to online course

● In-depth video lectures

● Pre-recorded topic wise videos

● Language – Hindi

● Easy subscription and payment options

About IFMC

Institute of Financial Market Course is committed to producing stock market; research analyst, equity analyst, and professionals for an upcoming sector. By narrowing down the gap between the industry demand and supply for skillful professionals. The institute is a pioneer in introducing both classroom and online classes with an emphasis on live market practicals and placing students in top firms with a different profile like relationship manager, equity analyst, research analyst, and more.

For more information log on to their website: https://www.ifmcinstitute.com

