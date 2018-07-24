Global Meat Substitute Market to reach a market size of $6.5 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Meat Substitute Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Meat Substitute Market is expected to attain a market size of $6.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The Soy market dominated the Global Meat Substitute Market by Source in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Wheat market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mycoprotein market would attain a market value of $1,049.8 million by 2023.
The Frozen market dominated the Global Meat Substitute Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Refrigerated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Europe market dominated the Global Tofu Based Meat Substitute Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Meat Substitute have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Premier Foods (Cauldron Foods), Monde Nissin Corporation (Quorn Foods), Meatless B.V., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Vbites Food, Ltd.
Global Meat Substitute Segmentation
By Sources
Soy
Wheat
Mycoprotein
Others
By Types
Refrigerated
Frozen
By Product Types
Textured Vegetable Protein Based
Tofu Based
Tempeh Based
Quorn Based
Seitan Based
Others
By Geography
North America Meat Substitute Market
US Meat Substitute Market
Canada Meat Substitute Market
Mexico Meat Substitute Market
Rest of North America Meat Substitute Market
Europe Meat Substitute Market
Germany Meat Substitute Market
UK Meat Substitute Market
France Meat Substitute Market
Russia Meat Substitute Market
Spain Meat Substitute Market
Italy Meat Substitute Market
Rest of Europe Meat Substitute Market
Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Market
China Meat Substitute Market
Japan Meat Substitute Market
India Meat Substitute Market
Australia Meat Substitute Market
Singapore Meat Substitute Market
Malaysia Meat Substitute Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Meat Substitute Market
LAMEA Meat Substitute Market
Brazil Meat Substitute Market
Argentina Meat Substitute Market
UAE Meat Substitute Market
Saudi Arabia Meat Substitute Market
South Africa Meat Substitute Market
Nigeria Meat Substitute Market
Rest of LAMEA Meat Substitute Market
Companies Profiled
Amys Kitchen Inc.
Beyond Meat
Premier Foods (Cauldron Foods)
Monde Nissin Corporation (Quorn Foods)
Pinnacle Foods (Garden Protein International, Inc.)
Meatless B.V.
MGP Ingredients Inc.
Vbites Food, Ltd.
