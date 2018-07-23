Europic chloride is also known as Europium trichloride, Europium chloride (EuCl3), Europium chloride (Eu2Cl6), Europium chloride (VAN), and Europium (III) chloride anhydrous. Europium is available in high quality minerals such as calcium aluminum silicates. It is a soft and silvery metal such as lead. Europium is known to be the rarest and most reactive earth metals (minerals, monazite, bastnasite, xenotime, and loparite). Monazite metal comprises rare earth elements (up to 50% concentrations). Monazite can be found in river sand in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and India.

Bastnasite is also one of the rarest earth metal found in the desert called Mojave in California. Europium is primarily used in light emitting compounds called phosphors. The accessibility of brighter red phosphors is used to get brighter colored televisions. Europium oxide phosphors provide red and blue light, which can be used individually or in combination of yellow-green phosphor to provide white light. Europium phosphors are used in fluorescent lighting, televisions, and some LEDs. Additionally, europium is used in lasers and other optoelectronic applications.

Europic chloride (EuCl3) is an inorganic compound. It is also called as Europium (III) chloride anhydrous. The anhydrous compound can rapidly absorb water to form a white crystalline hexahydrate (EuCl3·6H2O), which is a yellow solid. White crystalline hexahydrate is colorless. Europic chloride is one of the excellent water soluble crystalline sources. These chloride compounds can generate electricity when dissolved or fused in water. Chloride materials can be decomposed by electrolysis into metal and chlorine gas, which are formed through various chlorination processes. In energy efficient fluorescent lighting, Europic metals provides red as well as blue lighting. Europium is found in various minerals such as monazite, bastnasite, loparite and xenotime.

Growth in the chemical industry is expected to drive the europic chemical application, as it is one of the rarest found metals in earth core. Inhalation Europic chemical causes immediate defecation, writhing, incoordination, labored breathing, and inactivity. It can also cayuse death due to respiratory and heart failure. Therefore, it is not used as a commercial source

