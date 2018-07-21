Time to Rebalance Your Soul Using Healing Crystals

Crystals are not just used for healing, but can also be used to extract one’s inner energy. Crystals are powerful and can show a positive effect on the person who wears it. If you are looking for energized crystals to lift your spirits and rebalance your soul, www.soulcharmsnyc.com is the place to go.

Soul Charms has a wide collection of healing crystals. These crystals are naturally sourced from various parts of the world and are crafted by hand by the artisans of Himalayas. The crystals are well energized before they are shipped out.

Talking about the various products available, the founder of soulcharmsnyc.com said, “The use of crystals can be dated back to centuries and these not only heal the wearer from within but also energize the surroundings. Anyone can use these crystals and try out their applications to know which one suits them the best.”

Soul Charms has crystals made using various gem stones like Amethyst, Bloodstone, Citrine, Jade, Jasper, Lava Stone and many more. One can also shop by the gem stone crystal they need. Remember that every crystal has its own applications.

There are also crystals that can be used to awaken the chakras in our body. One can choose the Chakra Crystal Bangle Bracelet to balance all the chakras. Likewise the Chakra Meditation Necklace helps rejuvenate the body of the wearer.

Talking about the same, the founder of Soulcharmsnyc, Christina said, “The bracelets or the necklaces available are made using colorful crystals, which represent each of the energy centers present in our body. One can wear these everyday as they balance the chakras and also help to rejuvenate your senses. Some of the commonly used crystals are Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, Blue Jade, Aventurine, Tiger Eye, Carnelian, and Red Jasper.”

One can also shop online at www.soulcharmsnyc.com based on the crystal use. If you wish to use crystals for health, you can choose the Cherry Quartz crystals and likewise you can choose Aventurine Beaded Bracelet or necklace if you wish to have luck and abundance in life.

Soul Charms is an online store where one can find healing crystals that can be used to heal your inner self. Soul Charms was started after the founder, Christina went on a trip along with her husband to visit the Southeastern region of the Himalayas. When they stopped at a local village market, she was mesmerized to see the handwork of the local artisans there and she admits she experienced a “spiritual awakening”. When she picked up a few crystals and got them back home, she couldn’t believe how quick she was able to sell them all in no time. This paved way to the start of Soulcharmsnyc.com.

