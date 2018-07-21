Global Mixed Reality Market to reach USD 1648.6 million by 2025 | CAGR:45.4%

Global Mixed Reality Market is valued USD 1648.6 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow USD 1648.6 million with the compounded annual growth of 45.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

New York 1 June 2018, As per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Mixed Reality industry is poised to raise USD 1648.6million by 2025. The increasing number of technology partnerships is estimated to be the driving factor for mixed reality market as it is being one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the mixed reality market in education sector during the next four years. The vendors are entering into technology partnerships to provide better end to end MR solutions inclining towards schools, colleges, and universities. This will be helpful for vendors to capture the complete mixed reality market share in the education sector.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Daqri, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Sulon Technologies, Atheer, Inc, EON Reality, Inc, Magic Leap Inc, Canon Technology, Meta Company, Infinity AR, Seiko Epson Corporation, Layar B.V. New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

 The North America region estimated for dominating the Mixed Reality market during the forecast period.

 The North America region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%

 North America Mixed Reality market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

 Gaming and Entertainment are estimated to boost the progress of this segment. due to, increasing adoption and usage of augmented reality in this segment.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

 By Component

 Hardware

 Software

 By Device

 Wired Head Mounted Display Device

 Wireless Head Mounted Display Device

 By End-User

 Defense & Aerospace

 Architecture

 Healthcare

 Gaming and Entertainment

 Industrial

Regional Outlook

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

 Latin America

 Rest of the World

