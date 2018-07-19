Recent research: Global Veterinary Imaging market analysis report 2018-2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report, By Product, Type of Animal, Therapeutic Area and Geography, Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024.

The global veterinary imaging market can be segmented by Product such as Instruments, Veterinary PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), Veterinary Imaging Services and Veterinary Imaging Reagents. Further, the Instrument Segment is segmented by Types such as Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Digital Radiography (X-Ray) Systems, MRI Systems, CT Systems and Nuclear Imaging Scanners. The Veterinary PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) is further studied into its subtypes such as Veterinary RIS PACS and Veterinary CVIS PACS. The report also includes Veterinary Imaging Services such as Teleradiology, Interventional Radiology and Endoscopy and Advanced Imaging Services. By Geography the market is segmented by Regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (in USD million) generated by the Veterinary Imaging market from 2018 to 2024. The global veterinary imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0 to 7.0% during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. In the Americas, North America continent alone accounted for more than 40% of the market share of the global veterinary imaging market.

Veterinary imaging market is driven by factors such as growing healthcare spending, increase in the population of the companion animal, availability of professional veterinary instruments and laboratories etc. On the other hand, major restraints of the market are lack of awareness of the treatment of animal diseases, lack of veterinary clinics and hospitals in the developing and underdeveloped countries etc.

Global Veterinary Imaging Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

• GE Healthcare (A Division of General Electric Company)

• AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Esaote Spa

• Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

• VCA Antech, Inc.

• Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

• Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation and Minxray Inc.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary Imaging Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Type:

• Ultrasound Imaging Systems

• Digital Radiography (X-Ray) Systems

• MRI Systems

• CT Systems and

• Nuclear Imaging Scanners

Veterinary PACS Sub Types:

• Veterinary RIS PACS and

• Veterinary CVIS PACS