Membrane Filtration Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2026

Membranes are thin layer of semi-permeable and porous sheets of material that separate contaminates from water when a driving force is applied across the membrane. Membrane processes are increasingly employed in drinking water and wastewater treatment for the removal of microorganisms, bacteria, natural organic materials, and particulates, which can impart taste, odor, and color to water and react with disinfectants to form disinfection byproducts. Growth in the bio-based pharmaceutical industry is driving the membrane filtration market. Rapid development in generics production is also likely to boost the market. Additionally, updated regulations, stringent industry standards, and rise in demand of consumers is likely to drive the market in the near future. Groundwater sources that do not need membrane technologies for pretreatment process are relatively simple to install.

The membrane filtration market can be segmented based on technique, type, application, membrane material, and membrane module. Based on technique, the market can be segmented into microfiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and nano filtration. Microfiltration is one of the membrane separation processes that has pore size of about 0.03 microns to 10 microns. Ultrafiltration has pore size of around 0.002 microns to 0.1 microns, while nano filtration membrane has nominal pore size of approximately 0.001 microns. However, reverse osmosis is very effective in removing harmful contaminants from water and minerals. It offers high efficiency in terms of water purification, as it can remove most of the mineral contaminants. Thus, it accounts for major share of the market.

Key players operating in the global membrane filteration market include 3M Company, The WABAG Group, Pall Corporation, GEA Group, Dow Company, Koch Membrane System, and Veolia Water Technologies.