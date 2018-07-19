Godrej Alive Mulund West LBS Road Mumbai

Godrej Alive is an upcoming project developed by Godrej group of builders and located at Mulund Thane Circle. The project spreads on 6 acres with lots of amenities. This project offers 2, 3 and 4 BHK luxurious apartments with spacious bedrooms and other world-class facilities along with premium specification to provide a comfortable lifestyle. A Godrej property at Mulund Thane is your new address for your happy lifestyle.

Talking about this project will have apartments that will range from 2BHK to 4BHK so you can buy according to your needs without doing any compromise on space and facilities. Godrej Alive Mulund is another name of trust in real estate. This project has an innovative design, grand finish and amazing look of the project is what makes us special and unique. For anyone who wants to buy a quality home with beautiful surrounding, investment in the project Godrej Alive Mulund West located in Mumbai is one of the wisest and future safe decisions you can take.

The Godrej Alive Mulund will have an entrance with a excellent view which will make you feel mesmerized as soon as you step in also with more than 50 percent open space with greenery, activities like activities like bungee dancing, Tai Chi, digital workout that activate the mind, body and soul, Godrej Mulund Project is a mix of nature with luxury. Godrej Thane project will have large corridors along with 5 elevators in each tower also the project will have two basements and there will be 26 floors constructed in the tower. There will be a large parking space along with this all the project is surrounded by greenery thus providing you and your family ample amount of fresh air throughout the day.

To make your life easy and more enjoyable there are a lot of world-class facilities which are present there in the project. The project consists of music jam room, squash court, culinary club, bungee dancing and air yoga surely help in releasing the stress from your brain and body after a hectic day. Some more amenities which are present in the project are kids zone to keep your children happy, senior citizen club, an observatory with a telescope yes you read it correctly, running track and aqua gym are some of the world class luxurious amenities which you can’t find in other similar projects of other builders. So, come and explore this beautiful project designed for those who always wanted to have best. Grab this opportunity of buying a dream home in the heart of city now.

Location of Godrej Alive

Godrej alive is located at Mulund Thane Circle. It is one of the most prominent landmarks of the locality. It is in close proximity to schools, IT parks and healthcare centres like Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital, best of the facilities within your reach. This project is surrounded with full of natural beauty and is covered with a lush green blanket with a mesmerizing view. It is located away from the busy city life which is full of hustle and bustle with more than 50 percent of open space it provides you with a peace of mind. You can enjoy chirping of birds and can breathe in fresh air every morning.

This is premiere project of Godrej Properties and thus it consists of all the world-class facilities. This project has been designed with an aim to combine luxury and practicality. As there are rail, metro and road routes available to connect this area to Mumbai city there will be no problem in day to day travelling to the city.

Key Distances

• Thane Station – 3 Kms

• Mulund Station – 1.7 Kms

• International Airport – 27 Kms

• IIT Bombay – 11 Kms

• Viviana Mall

• Billabong High school

• Fortis Hospital

Affordable pricing and good connectivity to the city center, this is a good chance to make a smart investment.

Floor Plans of Godrej Alive – Your Walls, Our Vision

The Godrej Alive floor plans are highly practical and the architects plan to provide as much space as they can. Spacious living area and excellent balconies are the unique features of this project. These units have been designed in accordance with world standards and top-notch architects and technician are burning their midnight oil to make this project a midnight success.

Three types of flats are present in this project: 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK.

The 2 BHK units here are spread over an area of 788 Square feet.

These units are just perfect, be it ventilation or floorplan. A whole lot of thought process has gone behind the making of these units.

The 3 BHK units are spacious and are systematically planned to meet the requirements of a family. These units come in 2 variants: Luxe and Ultraluxe covering an area of 1079 Sqft and 1190 Sqft respectively.

If a person is looking for a bigger space to move in, 4 BHK’s on offer are just perfect. These units have a balcony area which proves to be a great advantage to its residents. These units are spread over an area of 1479 Sqft.

The housing units of this residential marvel have been built in accordance with Vastu. A great amount of attention has been paid to every little thing to make it a great place to live. Spacious living rooms, superiorly built dining area and well-designed bathrooms are the main attraction of each unit in this project.

Specifications of Godrej Alive – Apartments In LBS Road Thane

Godrej Alive mulund is designed and planned to provide the best of facilities and luxury to the home buyers. Godrej Properties always believes that home buyers deserve nothing but the best. World class material and one of the best infrastructures defines the luxurious residential address. This project is nothing short of constructional excellence. Grand gateways, beautiful gardens and natural surrounding with ample space complete this marvel.

Everything from common areas to rooms and bathrooms has been crafted to perfection. The lobby area in this project is having been provided with a royal touch to provide a warm welcome to its residents. For the lobby area, Italian marble has been used for flooring.

To save electricity solar lighting is preferred for common areas also there are high-speed elevators present in each tower. Special care is taken in building each and every apartment. The living room is spacious and well ventilated. The bathrooms in each apartment are fitted with world class hardware. Also, Jacuzzi/ shower area will be present to add to your convenience.

Godrej Alive project will use superior and luxurious quality doors and windows. Modular Kitchen with the best fitting is part of the project. Flooring is also another important aspect which shouldn’t be ignored as all the apartments built under this project consists of best in class vitrified tiles. These vitrified tiles are durable and need very less care. Also, there is a sufficient number of electrical and plumbing have been provided for a comfortable stay in the house.

