An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast to 2024”

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Over the past 50 years nuclear medicine field has displayed a strong link between investments in chemistry and development of radionuclides and radio-labeled compounds which has impacted the healthcare practice. Nuclear medicine comprises diagnostic and therapeutic techniques that use radioisotopes for applications like oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders to provide information at both molecular and cellular level for probing, tracking tissue function, study disease progression and assessing treatment responses.

The nuclear medicine global market is estimated to reach $9,367.8 million by 2024 growing at mid single digit CAGR. Increased radioisotopes applications, rise in public awareness, use of SPECT/CT and PET/CT imaging scans, abundance of radiopharmaceuticals, advancement in imaging technology (hybrid imaging) and alpha therapy based targeted cancer treatment is boosting nuclear medicine market growth. In addition, increasing need in emerging markets, production of radiopharmaceuticals from cyclotrons, efficient diagnosis and treatments, emerging radio isotopes and replacement of old/traditional equipments are the opportunities likely to propel the growth of nuclear medicine market.

Nuclear medicinal market is classified based on modality into diagnosis-therapeutics. Diagnostics market held the largest market revenue in 2017 and is expected grow at single digit CAGR due to increase in SPECT and PET procedures. The therapeutics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment at high double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to technological advancements in targeted treatment of cancers. Potential new radioisotopes in pipeline and advancement in neurological treatments are the key factors driving the growth of the therapeutics market. Diagnosis by products is segmented into SPECT and PET. SPECT market held the largest market due to increase in TC-99m isotope applications and product approvals. SPECT is segmented based on isotopes into Technetium (Tc-99m), Thallium (Tl-201), Gallium (Ga-67), Iodine (I-123), Samarium (Sm-153), Yttrium (Y-90), Rhenium (Re-186) and others. Technetium (Tc-99m) accounted for largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market with projected single digit CAGR growth during 2017 to 2024 due to increase in approvals of Tc-99m based cold kits for different applications. SPECT market by application is segmented into cardiology, pulmonary, oncology, nephrology, neurology, inflammation, thyroid gland, lymphology and others. Cardiology accounted for largest share in 2017 and remains fastest growing market due to increase in number of cardiac imaging cases using Tc-99m.

PET is the fastest growing segment at mid single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in adoption of cyclotron for production of PET isotopes increasing its availability. The PET isotopes include Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG), Gallium (Ga-68), Rubidium (Rb-82) and others. The Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) accounted for the largest share in 2017and remains the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in application related to neurology, bone scan, infection and inflammation. PET by applications is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, inflammation and others. Oncology accounted for largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market projected to grow with mid single CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in patient pool of lung cancer, thyroid cancer and breast cancer.

Therapeutic nuclear medicine market is segmented based on radiation type into alpha radiation, beta radiation and brachytherapy. Alpha radiation accounted largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market with projected high double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to new approval of Ra-223 based cold kits by FDA and other regulatory agencies. Beta radiation therapy by isotopes is further segmented into Y-90, I-131, Lu-177, Sm-153, Re-186, Sr-89, Er-169 and others. I-131 held the largest share and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to increased use in treatment of thyroid cancer cases. Lu-177 segment was the fastest growing segment at high single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in approval of Lu-177 based radiopharmaceuticals for treatment of neuroendocrine tumor. Brachytherapy isotopes are further segmented into I-125, Cs-131, Ir-192, Pd-103 and others. I-125 market accounted the largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market with projected CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in increased use in treatment of lung cancer, prostate cancer, eye related disease (retinoblastoma and eye plaque) and brain cancer. Therapeutic nuclear medicine by application is segmented into prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, liver cancer, gastro-entero-pancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors, metastatic bone cancer, breast cancer and others. Prostate cancer market accounted the largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market projected with double digit CAGR growth from 2017 to 2024 due to increase in increased use in treatment of prostate cancer.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3288101-nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceutical-global-market-forecast-to-2024

Nuclear medicine based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers and others. Hospital accounted the largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market projected with CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2024 due to readily availability of cyclotrons for generation of isotope and use of advanced hybrid imaging.

The stable isotope global market is poised to reach $256.9 million by 2024. The Nuclear Medicine market includes stable isotopes which are classified into isotopes and applications. Isotopes considered are carbon (C-13), deuterium (D2), oxygen (O-18), nitrogen (N-15), Sulphur (S-32) and others. Deuterium (D-2) accounted largest share in 2017 and is the fastest growing market with projected low single digit CAGR growth from 2017 to 2024 due to use of deuterium as dietary supplement of deuterium-depleted water which helps to extend survival rate of lung cancer patient via exerting anticancer effect and modification of deuterium leads to development of novel, highly differentiated drugs which have therapeutic applications in diabetic nephropathy, hot flashes, spasticity, neuropathic pain and multiple melanoma. The stable isotope applications market is segmented into diagnostics-therapy, pharmaceutical companies and others. Diagnostics-therapy market commanded the largest market revenue in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% due to use in diagnosis and treatment of pancreas, liver and intestine related disorders. The pharmaceuticals is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2017 to 2024 due to novel developments in utilization of stable isotopes which involve biopolymers, where isotope-labeled species are generated from cells grown on labeled growth media.

Geographical wise, North America is the largest market, with a significant share followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North American region commanded the largest revenue market and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR. Growing use of SPECT and PET scans, technological advancements in equipment, increased utilization of fusion imaging, alpha radio immunotherapy based targeted cancer treatment and complete availability of radiopharmaceutical has led the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to increased public awareness and increase in application.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3288101-nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceutical-global-market-forecast-to-2024

The nuclear medicine global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring small companies for product expansion. Some of the key players of the nuclear medicine market are Curium Pharma (France), Bayer AG (Germany), GE Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Jubilant Life science (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Advanced accelerator) (Switzerland), South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd) (South Africa), Siemens AG (Germany) and Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan).

The report provides an in depth market analysis of the above mentioned segments across the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 34

2 INTRODUCTIONS 40

3 MARKET ANALYSIS 57

4 NUCLEAR MEDICINE GLOBAL MARKET, BY MODALITY 116

5 NUCLEAR MEDICINE GLOBAL MARKET, BY END-USERS 253

6 STABLE ISOTOPES 265

7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS 314

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 481

9 MAJOR PLAYER PROFILES 495