Pond Liners Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2022

The Global Pond Liner Industry is expected to display rapid growth in forthcoming years. The pond liners market is witnessing a steady rise in clientele with many end-users coming forward to adopt the product that can be used in various applications. Manufacturers of pond liners are ones looking to install artificial ponds in residential premises, new residences, gardens and upcoming buildings and constructions.

Many end-user industries also include potable water, oil spill containment, floating baffles, aquaculture and agriculture. These end-user industries must make use of exclusive properties of abrasion resistance and corrosion resistance that comes with pond liners. Growth of pond liners market is impromptu with water containment issues accepted as uppermost and India and China are fueling growth in the region with water for consumption needs.

Dumping of pond liners causes a serious roadblock to the growth of the pond liners market as they are toxic in nature and emit foul gases which decay the surrounding ecosystem and causes a restraint to the pond liner market. Online buildings and constructions contribute to the rise in demand for ponds and lakes within their premises with constructions of ponds and lakes growing in stature within the premises.

Segmentation of pond liner industry by region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. North America and Europe were the undisputed growth leaders in pond liner market in the past and use of pond liners for lakes and ponds will drive growth in pond liner industry. Polyvinyl chloride can be pressed into PVC sheets with PVC increasingly popular because of their flexible nature, water –proofing capabilities and take the shape of the pond where they are placed.

Asia-Pacific is working towards high growth in pond liner market due to rising urbanization and growing constructions within the region that is furthering market growth in Asia Pacific. Water conservation concerns are holding growth in pond liners market with Europe and Asia pacific prompting market growth thanks to a robust pond-liners market in these regions accelerating the market growth. The key players in the pond liners industry include Reef Industries Inc., Emmbi Industries Ltd., BTL Liners, Stephans Industries Limited and Western Environmental Liner.

Market Segment:

Global Pond Liners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Reef Industries Inc.

Emmbi Industries Limited

BTL Liners

Stephans Industries Limited

D&R Tarpaulins

SealEco and Many More…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber

Polyurea

Polyester

Polyethylene

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pond Liners for each application, including

Potable Water

Floating Baffles

Oil Spill Containment

Others

Table of Contents

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Pond Liners Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Pond Liners Major Manufacturers in 2015

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change