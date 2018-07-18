Parijatak – MENORRHAGIA TREATMENT

Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010

Ayurvedic Treatment For Menorrhagia At Central India

About Menorrhagia:

Ayurvedic Treatment For Menorrhagia At Central India

About Menorrhagia:

Menorrhagia is menstrual bleeding that lasts more than 7 days. it can also be bleeding that is very heavy.

The classic definition for menorrhagia is the loss of greater than 80 mL of blood per cycle, but this metric is no longer used in the clinic due to the difficulty of obtaining accurate measurements from patients. Instead, physicians use the frequency of tampon change to diagnose the disease. This condition disrupts routine activities and can be very emotionally stressful for the women involved.

The most common complication associated with menorrhagia is anemia – a lower than normal red blood cell count, which leaves the body feeling weak and tired. In some cases, women also experience severe menstrual cramps that require medical intervention.

Causes Of Menorrhagia:

Possible causes fall under the following Areas:

•Hormonal imbalance. The hormones estrogen and progesterone regulate the menstrual cycle in women and are responsible for the thickening of the innermost uterine lining (endometrium). Shedding of this lining results in the bleeding associated with a period. An imbalance in the levels of estrogen and progesterone can lead to excessive thickening of the endometrium and heavier bleeding as it sheds. Dysfunctional ovaries can cause such an imbalance by inhibiting the production of progesterone.

•Age. Girls in their first year of menstruation and women approaching menopause (ages 40–50) are most likely to have irregular menstrual cycles without ovulation (releasing an egg). This directly reduces the amount of progesterone hormone and causes heavy bleeding during menstruation.

•Uterine tumors. Benign growths in the uterus such as polyps and fibroids, which appear in the woman of reproductive age, can cause heavy menstrual bleeding. Uterine, ovarian and cervical cancers also pose a small risk of developing menorrhagia.

•Pregnancy complications. A miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy (where the fertilized egg implants in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus) can also cause menorrhagia.

•Intrauterine device (IUD). An IUD is a small contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus. Heavy uterine bleeding is a known side effect of IUDs.

•Bleeding disorders. Von Willebrand disease (VWD) or platelet function disorders are inherited conditions where specific proteins required for blood clotting are absent, hence the higher risk of menorrhagia.

•Other disorders. Pelvic inflammatory disease; liver, kidney, or thyroid disease; and endometriosis and adenomyosis (different conditions involving the ectopic growth of endometrial tissue) may increase the risk of menorrhagia.

•Medication. Anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant drugs pose the risk of heavy and/or prolonged periods.

Symptoms of Menorrhagia:

•Saturating multiple sanitary pads or tampons per hour

•Requiring two sanitary pads to contain uterine bleeding

•Waking up at night to change sanitary pads or tampons

•Prolonged bleeding that lasts beyond a week

•Passing large blood clots

•Inability to engage in routine daily activities

•Fatigue and weakness (signs of anemia).

•Has constant pain in the lower part of the stomach during the periods.

According to Ayurveda, menorrhagia is compared with Rakta Pradar or Asrigdara. Ayurveda believes that menorrhagia is caused due to the aggravation of the pitta dosha along with the vata dosha. Adhik upvasa, Vyayama, vyavaya; intake of excessive katu, amla, Lavana, vidahi ahara, kulatha, masha, lashuna, matsya, madya and Kshara dravya leads to the aggravation of the pitta dosha.

FOUR TYPES OF ASIRGDARA HAVE BEEN DESCRIBED IN AYURVEDA:

1.Vataja Asrigdara – There is pain and frothy bleeding similar to the flower of Palasha.

2.Pittaja Asrigdara – There is blackish red coloured bleeding associated with warmth and fever.

3.Kaphaja Asrigdara – There is stable and thick bleeding.

4.Sannipataja Asrigdara – It is associated with the symptoms of all the three doshas and is associated with syncope and fever.

5.A line of treatment adopted in Asrigdara is Stambhana Chikitsa and sheetala Chikitsa.

SINGLE HERBS THAT ARE BENEFICIAL IN ASRIGDARA ARE:

•Chandan

•Usheer

•Saariva

•Gokshura

•Bala

•Doorva

•Draksha

•Daruharidra

•Lodhraa

•Kutaja

•Dhataki

•Nagakesara

•Padmakesara

AYURVEDIC FORMULATIONS RECOMMENDED IN THIS CASE ARE:

•Ashokarishta

•Lodhrasava

•Mukta Pishti

•Prawal Pishti

•Pushyanuga Churna

•Chandraprabha Vati

•Pradarantak Loha Bhasma

•Usheerasava

•Chandanasava

•Chandrakala Rasa

•Darvyadi Kwath

Medicines for Menorrhagia:

Pushyanuga Churna

Is a famous Ayurvedic medicine, in herbal powder form. It is used in the Ayurvedic treatment of bleeding disorders.

Pushyanug Churna benefits:

It is used in the Ayurvedic treatment of Menorrhagia, Metrorrhagia, Leucorrhoea, Menstrual disorder, Excessive menstrual bleeding of various etiology. It is also used in treating uterine infections and Haemorrhoids. This is good in diarrhea, dysentery, grahani and rakia pitta.

Pushyanug churna ingredients:

10 g of each of

Patha – Cyclea peltata

Jambu-bija majja – Eugenia jambolana

Amra- bija majja – Mango seed

Shilabheda (Pasanabheda) – Aerua lanata

Rasanjana ( Daruharidra ) – Berberis aristata

Ambasthaki – Cissampelos pareira

Mocharasa (Shalmali) – Salmalia malabarica

Samanga (lajjalu) – Mimosa pudica

Padma kesara (Kamala) – Nelumbo nucifera

Vahlika (Kumkuma) – Crocus sativus

Ativisa – Aconitum heterophyllum

Musta – Cyperus rotundus

Bilva – Aegle marmelos

Lodhra – Symplocos racemosa

Gairika – Red Ochre

Katphala – Myrica nagi

Maricha – Black pepper – Piper nigrum

Shunti – Ginger – Zingiber officinalis

Mrdvika (Draksha) – Raisins – Vitis vinifera

Rakta candana – Pterocarpus santalinus

Katvanga (Araluka) – Oroxylum indicum

Vatsaka (Kutaja) – Holarrhena antidysenterica

Anantha (Shwetasariva) – Hemidesmus indicus

Dhataki – Woodfordia fruticosa

Madhuka (Yasti) – Licorice – Glycyrrhiza glabra

Arjuna – Terminalia arjuna

Pushyanug Churna reference:

Charaka Samhita, Chikitsa Sthana, 30/90-96

Bhaisajyaratnavali, strirogadhikara: 46-49, Astangahridayam.

Dosage: 5gm daily with honey.

Sphatika Pungavi chenduram 2gm Daily

Ashoka Pattai Curnam with honey

ALL THE 3 MEDICINES MENTIONED ABOVE HAVE AN STAMBHANA ACTION

1. Tiktaka ghrtam + Ashokla gharta + little honey – 25ml before Food.

2. VanKumari Lehyam (1/2 teaspoon two times a day ) – sita viryam, pitta samanam, panduharam.

3. Ayakantham Sendhuram tab – 2 tablets two times a day after food (iron suppliment)

DIET AND LIFESTYLE

•Avoid hot, pungent and spicy food, tea and coffee as it further increases the flow of blood.

•Include old rice, wheat, moong dal, milk and ghee in your food.

•Include sugarcane juice, bananas, grapes and pomegranate in your diet.

•Take physical and mental rest properly

•Drink more water to remove the harmful substances from the body.

•Include milk in your diet. The milk should be boiled with ginger powder, fennel seeds powder, cardamom powder and black pepper powder to make milk easy digestible.

•Avoid eating fried, baked and processed food stuffs.

•Avoid excessive worries and anger.

•Avoid doing heavy exercise.

•Avoid excessive fasting

•Avoid excessive sexual intercourse.

•Avoid excessive exposure to the sun, vehicle riding, and long journey.

•Take raisins regularly in your diet.

•Practice yoga and meditation.

For those who wish to seek best Ayurvedic treatment in Nagpur, call Parijatak and get in touch with the experts.

