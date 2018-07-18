James Keck Announces Upcoming Live FREE Webinar on Losing Weight

Weight loss and health coach James Keck will be revealing the secrets to weight loss and keeping it off forever in a live FREE webinar this July.

James Keck has recently announced his new webinar which is aimed at helping people lose weight and keep it off. Keck, who developed the Drop Zone Program, will shed a lot of light on how one can shed the extra pounds and the changes which one needs to bring in his or her lifestyle in order to ensure that the journey of weight loss can be made easier. Further, the webinar will talk about the tools that can be useful for losing weight and keeping it off forever.

One of the most baffling challenges of weight loss has to be the inability to keep it off after shedding it once. A lot of people tend to gain weight fast again, and this is why James Keck helps to design plans which will allow people to keep the weight off permanently and forever.

Along with his wife Dr. Barbara Keck, they have owned and managed Kuma Health and Wellness since 2003. His wife works as a Naprapath and helps eliminate pain by aligning the body and making use of manual manipulation.

FREE WEBINAR DETAILS:

Date: July 25, 2018

Time: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM CST

Registration Page: http://dropzonehealthyweight.com/workshop

James Keck has also released the book, Lose 20 Lbs. KEEP IT OFF FOREVER: The Secret to Weight Loss for Life, that talks of three simple steps which can be handy for losing weight and also shares his secrets on how to keep the weight off forever.

The book surely has been well-received and readers have benefitted from it at large. Weight loss can be tricky unless one knows the right diet, exercise, and lifestyle tips to follow. James aspires to offer exactly that.

To know more about this health coach and his webinar, visit his website at http://dropzonehealthyweight.com.

About James Keck

James Keck is the author of Lose 20 Lbs KEEP IT OFF FOREVER: The Secret to Weight Loss for Life, the owner of Kuma Health and Wellness, and the creator of Drop Zone Program —helping everyone lose weight simply, naturally, and permanently.

Media Contact

Name: James Keck

Contact Number: + 1 708 218 1184

Email Address: james@dropzonehealthyweight.com

Website: http://dropzonehealthyweight.com

Country: Illinois, USA