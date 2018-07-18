Ent and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 30 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Ent and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by product and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook

The Global ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market is expected to be around $30 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such growing incidences of ENT disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness related to availability of treatment devices. Disorders related to the ear such as hearing loss constitute a considerable share of ENT disorders. According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), 2 to 3 among every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with detectable level of hearing impairment in one or both ears. Hearing aids and hearing implants are used to treat the hearing impaired patients. While hearing aids amplify the incoming sound, implants transform sound into electrical signals that stimulate the patient’s auditory nerve.

Market Segmentation

ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market -Product Type Outlook

On the basis of product type, the hearing care devices market accounted for the largest share of the global ENT and bronchoscopy in 2016 and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of hearing disorders and development of innovative hearing devices.

ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market -End User Outlook

Hospitals and clinics segment dominated the global market for ENT and bronchoscopy devices in 2016 due to large number of ENT related surgeries performed in the hospitals. This segment accounted for almost half of the overall market in 2016 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Click To Request A Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08188

ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market- By Region

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players in this market are, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Oticon Medical, Endoservice, Maxer Endoscopy, Sopro-Comeg (Acteon Group), William Demant Holding A/S, Entellus Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Sonova Holding AG, MED-EL, OPTOMIC ESPANA S.A., IntriCon Corporation, GN Store Nord A/S, and Cochlear Limited.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for a majority share of the global ENT and bronchoscopy devices market in 2016 owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with favorable reimbursement policies for ENT surgeries in the region. The Asia-Pacific ENT and bronchoscopy devices market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of ENT devices.

To Avail Discount, Please Click On the Link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC08188

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com