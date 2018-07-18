Electroencephalography Systems Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 429.55 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Electroencephalography (Eeg) Systems Market by product, type and end users- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Cadwell Industries Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics, Electrical Geodesics Inc, Noraxon U.S.A Inc, Neurowave Monitors Inc and Nihon Kohden America Inc.

The significant players are taking up different inorganic and organic monitors, for example, new product advancement, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and local development for serving the neglected needs of their clients.

Industry Outlook – Electroencephalography Systems Market

The global EEG Electroencephalography Monitors Market was worth USD 223.86 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 429.55 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period. Expanding commonness of neurological disorders and increasing awareness about these issues are main considerations contributing toward the development of the market. As per the Society for Neuroscience, around 38% of the European Union populace is experiencing either type of mental disorder. Rising R&D investments by producers to give enhanced brain monitoring devices is another central point fundamentally contributing toward the development of the market.

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

In terms of product, the market is sectioned into 25-channel EEG,32-channel EEG, 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, and multichannel EEG. In 2015, 32-channel EEG was the biggest income netting portion and is additionally anticipated to keep up its strength amid the conjecture time frame. The innovative progression in 32-channel EEG products and its high appropriation by human services proficient are main considerations driving business sector development. On the basis of revenue, the 32-channel EEG fragment is trailed by 25-channel EEG and 40-channel EEG 2015.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market is divided into portable devices and standalone devices. Standalone devices fragment represented the major share of income of the EEG devices market in 2015. The standalone devices are the most ordinarily used sort of EEGs. The portable devices section is foreseen to display most elevated development rate amid the estimate time frame.

By Region

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

End User Outlook

Hospitals ruled the general market in 2015 inferable from the developing number of patients enduring with traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. Diagnostic centres portion is foreseen to witness quickest development amid the examination time frame, because of the developing awareness for neurodegenerative disorders. The developing awareness of neurological disorders among individuals prompts interest for cutting edge EEG products for ailments diagnosis and avoidance.

Regional Outlook And Trend Analysis

In 2015 North America commanded the Electroencephalography monitors market took after by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising pervasiveness of different rest and neurodegenerative issue and availability to protection are central point adding to development of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is assessed to develop at most astounding rate amid the gauge time frame in view of expanding aged populace in this area. Likewise, undiscovered opportunities pen doors alongside quickly creating human services foundation in nations, for example, India and China is driving the market development.

