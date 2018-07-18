Data Center Precision Cooling Market : Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2018-2028

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Introduction

Data centers are massive systems designed to store, manage, and process enormous amount of data; and their servers and networking structure support their 24X7 running, thus utilizing tremendous amount of power and energy. Heat generated from running these data centers is tremendous and need critical cooling management, for smooth running of these data centers. Precision cooling is such a cooling technique used in data centers; which have high airflow, and better filtration capabilities; and directly cools the electronic and IT equipment. Data Center Precision Cooling systems can be managed easily with a software or programmatic access. The Data Center Precision Cooling systems enable data center managers to control the airflow and dry heat in data centers, which is otherwise difficult to manage with comfort air cooling systems. Data Center Precision Cooling system consist of indoor and outdoor units, and make use of microcontroller-based algorithms to control the temperature.

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increase in the adoption of over-the-top (OTT) video, smartphone and wearable device availability and usage, and demand for bandwidth-hungry data content is nowadays generating tremendous amount of data throughout the globe. This growth is clearly reflected from the mobile data traffic estimated to reach around 600 Exabyte annually by 2023. Processing and management of such a large amount of data results in the dissipation of significantly high amount of heat, which needs to critically control in order to run the data center smoothly. Data Center Precision Cooling system aids in the management of this heat generated. Continuous surge in the amount of mobile data generated is driving the overall market for Data Center Precision Cooling systems. Also, exponential growth of big data, majorly ascending from sectors such as telecommunication, entertainment, BFSI, and retail sectors is pushing the market of data center Precision Cooling systems towards growth. Another factor for such a high growth is the rapid development in the technology infrastructure of economies, which are causing traction in the overall number of data centers throughout the globe. The demand for Data Center Precision Cooling systems is considerably high, but the initial cost involved in setting up the system is at the higher side, presenting a challenge for growth in the overall Data Center Precision Cooling market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23299

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Segmentation

Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market can be segmented on the basis of Component, End-User, and Verticals.

On the basis of Component, Data Center Precision Cooling Market can be segmented as:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On the basis of End-User, Data Center Precision Cooling Market can be segmented as:

• Small and Medium Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Colocation Data Centers

On the basis of Vertical, Data Center Precision Cooling Market can be segmented as:

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Energy and Power

• Government and Public

• Military and Defense

• Others

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Data Center Precision Cooling market are Vertiv, APC, Rittal, STULZ, Airedale, Delta Power Solutions, Huawei, Parker Hannifin Corporation, KSTAR Corporation, Intellivex, and Dell amongst others.

Request for Report TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23299

Data Center Precision Cooling Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Data Center Precision Cooling market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Data Center Precision Cooling market in the North American region currently holds the largest share of global Data Center Precision Cooling market, and is expected to continue the same in the forecast period as well. Asia Pacific region, especially China, India, and Australia are expected to foresee significant adoption of Data Center Precision Cooling systems mainly because of the increasing focus of implementation of technologically advanced cooling systems in data centers, so as to enhance overall efficiency and profitability.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

• Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Segments

• Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Dynamics

• Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

• Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

• Supply & Demand Value Chain for Data Center Precision Cooling Market

• Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies involved in Data Center Precision Cooling Market

• Data Center Precision Cooling Technological Trends

• Value Chain

• Global Data Center Precision Cooling Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Analysis: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/data-center-precision-cooling-market.asp