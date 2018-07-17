Hand Sanitizer Market Size Is Set To Reach USD 5.08 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 11.70% Over The Forecast Period

According to Goldstein Research, growing demand for organic hand sanitizers within mass consumers and growth of hospitals and significant consumption of hand sanitizers will propel the growth of hand sanitizer market growth. It is also observed that family who use hand sanitizers are at low risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory infections. Global hand sanitizers market outlook also includes new product developments, capital investment and marketing strategy as the key strategies adopted by the major players for significant expansion of business in developed and as well as in developing countries across the globe. Based on applications, hospitals dominated the global hand sanitizer industry with more than two-fifths share in 2016.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global hand sanitizer market can be segmented as follows:

• By Product Type

o Gel

o Foam

o Spray

o Liquid

o Wipes

• By Distribution Channel

o Offline Distribution Channel

o Department Stores

o Supermarkets and Hyper Markets

o Convenience Stores

o Drug Stores

o Online Distribution Channel

• By End-User

o Restaurants

o Schools

o Hospitals

o Household Purpose

o Corporates

o Military

• By Geography

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion) }

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion) }

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion) }

“Global Hand sanitizer Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global hand sanitizer market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product, by end users and by distribution channel.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market industry report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Deb Group, Skinvisible, Inc. etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents the global hand sanitizer market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key questions answered in this Global Hand sanitizer Report

• What is the global hand sanitizer market Size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of the industry?

• What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2015-16 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

• What are the hand sanitizer market trends?

• What are the factors which are driving this industry?

• What are the major barriers to hand sanitizer industry growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this industry space?

• What are the industry opportunities for the existing and entry level players?

• What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?